WINCHESTER — Former Millbrook High School girls’ basketball coach Debby Sanders and longtime James Wood coach and athletic director Jim Casey have been named inductees to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame.
Sanders and the family of Casey, who passed in January at age 92, will be honored during the Partlow Insurance Breakfast at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Athletics and Events Center on May 6. The Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and will also feature NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, former Washington NFL standout Gary Clark and current Kansas City Chiefs and former Millbrook High School player Nazeeh Johnson.
Sanders was the Millbrook girls’ basketball coach from 2004 to 2013, compiling a record of 158-71. During that period, the Pioneers won five district championships (2009-13), three regional championships (2010-12), earned four state tournament berths (2009-12) and three consecutive Group AA state championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012, posting a record of 80-0 over those three seasons. Millbrook won a VHSL state-record 84 consecutive games overall from the 2009-10 season to the 2012-13 season.
Sanders was named the Group AA State Coach of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and was named Region Coach of the Year four times, District Coach of the Year five times and Winchester Star Coach of the Year four times. Sanders served as an assistant coordinator of student activities at Millbrook for one year and started the annual “Go Pink” basketball game that helps to raise money to support people in the community impacted by cancer.
Sanders, who served Frederick County Public Schools for 30 years before retiring, was part of the first class of inductees in the Millbrook Sports Hall of Fame.
Casey, a native of Boyce, was a 32-year employee at James Wood from 1954 to 1986, during which time he was a teacher and highly successful head coach in basketball, football and baseball before taking on the role of athletic director, a position he held from 1967-86.
Casey was a multi-sport star who graduated from Boyce Agricultural High School in 1947. He then attended William & Mary and played baseball, ran track and served as a varsity football manager.
At James Wood, Casey was successful coaching three sports. In baseball, Casey went 47-25 from 1955-61 and never had a losing record. In football, Casey guided the Colonels to a 35-15 record from 1962-66, including the school’s first perfect 10-0 season in 1964. Taking over a basketball program that went 0-20 in the previous season, Casey went 132-29 as a basketball coach as James Wood won or shared five district titles in eight seasons. The gymnasium at Millbrook High School is named in his honor.
Casey’s post-scholastic career as horse owner and trainer featured more than 1,200 wins, including a record 35 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic victories as a trainer. Casey moved from Winchester to Charles Town, W.Va., in 2002 after acquiring 146 acres in Jefferson County that he and wife Eleanor, who died in 2005, named Taylor Mountain Farm.
Tickets for the Sports Breakfast range between $45 and $125 and can be purchased online at: https://www.thebloom.com/tickets.html.
