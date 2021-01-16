BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA) customers behind in paying their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to receive assistance.
The CCSA is receiving $53,805.53 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to provide relief for delinquent customers. The funding originates from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Roughly 400 homes and businesses in Boyce, Millwood and White Post, plus the Waterloo commercial area around the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), get water and sewer services from the authority. Its water source is the Prospect Hill Spring. Sewage is processed at Boyce’s treatment plant.
The application deadline for the relief has past. Following DHCD guidelines, the authority last fall distributed information about the aid to customers in arrears for more than 30 days so they could fill out forms attesting to their needs, according to CCSA Administrator Mary Meredith.
Currently, the authority has 91 accounts with outstanding balances, Meredith said. Yet only “a handful of applications have been received” for the state’s relief, she said.
Brenda Bennett, the county’s joint administrative services director, recently told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors the relief is available only to customers with delinquent accounts. Other customers don’t qualify, even if they’re having financial hardships, she said.
A list of resources for people needing help — financial or otherwise — because of the pandemic is on the county’s website at clarkecounty.gov.
Also, the CCSA has a payment plan program for its customers in need, Meredith said. The authority has until Feb. 19 to disburse the relief funds, she said.
Officials expect to fully deplete the money. But if it’s not completely spent by then, “my understanding is we have to return the (unspent) money to the state,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
