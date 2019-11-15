WINCHESTER — Santa Claus arrives at Apple Blossom Mall on Saturday and will visit there until Dec. 24.
A fire truck parade will deliver Santa at 10:15 a.m. outside the mall’s food court entrance. He will give each child a gift upon his arrival. Holiday music and hot chocolate will accompany his arrival.
Afterward, Santa will be available for photos at his Winter Wonderland located at JCPenney Court inside the mall. Children also will be able to take part in the 6th Annual Elf Academy until 12:30pm., which will feature holiday activities and crafts.
To save time and avoid the line to have a picture taken with Santa, go to Santa FastPass at simonsanta.com/.
Children with special needs and their families are invited to Caring Santa from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 8. This is a sensory-friendly event held before the mall opens. Guests can reserve their appointment online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caring-santa-tickets-77300185937.
Pet Photo Night with Santa will be held from 8 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.
“We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at Apple Blossom Mall,” Tara McInturff, the mall’s director of marketing and business development, said in a media release.
