luminaries 2.jpg

This photo, taken on a past Christmas Eve, shows Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of a lighted, horse-drawn sleigh in Winchester’s Whittier Acres neighborhood. The decades-long tradition of Santa visiting Whittier Acres continues this Christmas Eve, with the Buddy Armel family of Frederick County once again providing the beautiful sleigh. The neighborhood’s streets will be lined with luminarias. Starting at 5:45 p.m., the sleigh will make its first stop at Walker and Isaac streets, then Branner and Ridge avenues, Caroline and Marion streets, Marion Street and Old Fort Road, followed by Caroline Street and Lanny Drive. The last stop will be on Omps Drive, which is a new location for Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit. Whittier Acres is located off Amherst Street. For more information, visit the Whittier Acres Luminaries Facebook page.

 JEFF TAYLOR/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.