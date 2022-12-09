BLUEMONT — The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its social hall in eastern Clarke County.
Volunteers will serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, biscuits, juice, coffee and hot chocolate.
Santa will be on hand to visit with people of all ages and pose for photos. Visitors can either bring their own cameras or fire department representatives will take photos for a modest donation.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for those 4 years of age and under.
The fire and rescue company is at 131 Retreat Road, just north of Va. 7, east of the Shenandoah River. The facility is wheelchair accessible and has many parking spaces.
For more information, go online to www.blueridgefire.org.
