WINCHESTER — “Santa Girl,” a film shot in Winchester and co-produced by Shenandoah University and Los Angeles-based Capital Arts Entertainment, will hit movie theaters on Friday for a limited release in various U.S. cities.
The holiday film, starring Barry Bostwick and Jennifer Stone, tells the story of Santa Claus’ only daughter, Cassie, who goes off to college as she tries to avoid telling anyone of her magic powers and her famous father. She also struggles with an upcoming arranged marriage to Jack Frost’s son.
Starting Friday, “Santa Girl” will be screened for one week in Los Angeles; Dallas; Orlando, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; Seattle; Cleveland; and Minneapolis. On Sept. 6, it will premiere in Boston and Detroit.
A week-long screening also will be held at the local Alamo Drafthouse Cinema starting Friday, with one show a day. Two special screenings will be held at 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, with a question-and-answer session with the film’s director Blayne Weaver.
“Santa Girl” is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company. There are hopes “Santa Girl” will be made available on cable TV during the holidays this year.
Bringing the film project to SU was made possible by Paul DiFranco and Mike Elliott, owner of Capital Arts Entertainment. DiFranco, who is the only faculty member exclusively working in SU’s film studies major, has also been music supervisor for Universal Studios, Sony Pictures and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit.
The film department at SU started in the fall of 2016, with a bachelor of science program in film studies. Its first project was producing “Santa Girl” in November of 2017. Weaver, who directed “Santa Girl,” became SU’s first director in residence last week. The one-year position will allow him to be a resource to SU’s film department, and he will teach courses on directing and screenwriting.
Weaver said he wants to impart strong problem-solving skills to his students. He also wants them to be able graduate from SU and get an entry level job in their desired field.
“Life on a movie set, the learning curve is straight up and down,” Weaver said. “Every single day there is a problem that you never had to look at before.”
Among his credits, Weaver wrote, directed and starred in the award-winning thriller “Cut to the Chase” with Lance Henriksen as well as the romantic comedy “6 Month Rule” alongside Martin Starr, Natalie Morales and John Michael Higgins. He also co-wrote and acted in “Manic” featuring Don Cheadle, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. And he recently helped edit and write the most recent script for the latest version of “American Pie” for Universal Studios.
A trailer for “Santa Girl” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDmbgBZhy1Y.
