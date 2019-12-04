WINCHESTER — Santa Claus and his reindeer flew through a snowstorm in Massachusetts to take part in Winchester’s Old Town Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Monday night.
“We had a lot of turbulence, but we made really good time,” Santa said, adding that the wind was behind his sleigh and that his reindeer “actually fly better in the snow than they do in the clear.”
Bundled up against the cold, families lined downtown streets to watch the parade, which featured 91 entries that included marching bands, floats, horses and ponies, and lots of children.
Santa’s reindeer were resting and didn’t participate, but several goats dressed as reindeer took part. Parade participants handed candy to spectators.
Before the parade started, nine-year-old Jayzon Nelson, of Winchester, approached Santa and asked for Beyblades and a BMX bicycle for Christmas.
Santa’s advice for getting on his “nice list”?
“Time is very short, so you have to be very good,” Santa said.
Jayzon’s favorite part of the parade was seeing his father, Bravado Costello of Stuarts Draft, drive his 2008 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor along the parade route.
Kim McDaniel brought her daughter and granddaughter to the parade. She said she likes seeing Santa and watching local marching bands perform. She added that she likes the parade being held at night instead of during the daytime.
Rachel Mongold, of Frederick County, came to the parade to watch her daughter march in the Frederick County Middle School band. She said seeing her daughter participate was a highlight, but the cold weather was “definitely not.”
For Winchester resident Lee Ballard, the parade sets the tone for the holiday season.
“Once we leave here, it’s like it’s Christmastime,” Ballard said. “And I don’t even care if it’s cold. I don’t care if it snows. I don’t care.”
As some ponies in the parade passed by, his 7-year-old granddaughter Kearstin Shoemaker took notice.
“Papa, you better let us have a pony,” she told him.
Following the parade, people flocked to the Loudoun Street Mall to see Santa pull a candy cane lever powered by “Christmas magic” to light a towering blue spruce tree decorated with giant ornaments.
