WINCHESTER — A newly formed chapter of the Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club will be roaring into the Henry and William Evans Home for Children on Sunday to grant the Christmas wishes of the five teens currently living there.
Stephen “Einstein” O’Connor, president of the Winchester-based Blue Ridge Mountain Men chapter of Iron Legacy MC, will be joined by his wife, Lisa “Brainiac” O’Connor, their two daughters, 18-year-old Claire Hebert and 17-year-old Emilie Hebert, chapter Vice President Keith “Farva” Frier and other family members and supporters for the special 1 p.m. delivery at 330 E. Leicester St.
“What we’re doing Sunday is delivering everything on their wish lists plus a $25 gift card for each of them,” said Brainiac, who will dress as Mrs. Claus to accompany her husband as Santa. “My sisters are going to dress as elves, our kids are going to dress as elves, my brother-in-law [Ryan Ohman] is going to dress as the Grinch — we’re going to make a big production of it.”
When Ohman was a teenager, Brainiac said, he was a resident of the Evans Home, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and services for area youth who have been abused or neglected.
“We really wanted to give back to something that was near and dear to our hearts,” Brainiac said.
The gifts being delivered Sunday were purchased using donations from a variety of sources, including $200 from the Blue Ridge Mountain Men chapter and additional contributions from its members and supporters. Claire and Emilie even turned over a chunk of their allowances to make sure the Evans Home kids would have a good Christmas.
In addition to the gifts, Claire is going to be delivering some toys and special goodies for the Evans Home’s pet rabbit, Bun Bun.
“My daughter also has a bunny and it’s near and dear to her heart,” Brainiac said about Claire, who is a member and representative of the national House Rabbit Society. “She’s put a lot of time and effort into making a nice present for Bun Bun.”
“I’m making sure these kids [at the Evans Home] know there are special ways to play with their rabbit that they probably don’t even know about,” Claire said.
Iron Legacy MC is a nonprofit, civic-minded organization for men fashioned after the motorcycle clubs of the 1950s. Women are active in the organization as auxiliary members known as Hearts.
“We are a 100% law-abiding motorcycle club and proud members of the Law Enforcement Alliance [of America],” Einstein said. “We all do anything we can for the community and just try to help.”
Club members, who can be found in 48 states and six countries, drive a variety of motorcycles, with the only requirement being that the engine of each be at least 650cc.
Einstein and Brainiac said they are eager to grow the ranks of the upstart Blue Ridge Mountain Men chapter. To learn more about membership, email ilmcwinchester@gmail.com.
