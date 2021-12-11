WINCHESTER — Teresa "Tree" Sargent loves decorating for Christmas, and why wouldn't she? After all, she's the daughter of Santa Claus.
But as she inches closer to retirement age, Sargent said on Thursday night, "My days of climbing ladders and hanging lights are ending. ... I'm a little more cautious because I'm not going to heal as well."
How, then, could she brighten her home in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue for the holidays?
"I have many different types of Star Showers," Sargent said, referring to the types of lights that mount on lawns and project moving images of snowflakes, Santas, snowmen and more onto the exteriors of buildings. "It's a way to decorate like I did when I was younger."
Sargent was infused with the Christmas spirit by her father, Jack Vance, who thrilled thousands of local children over the years by playing Santa Claus at Apple Blossom Mall. Vance had to give up the gig a few years ago when it became physically difficult for him to lift children and hold them in his lap while they whispered their secret Christmas wishes in his ear.
He still has the costume, though. On Thursday night, Vance visited his daughter's home while dressed as Santa and shared Christmas cheer with everyone who drove by to admire the holiday display.
In addition to the Star Shower lights, Sargent's home is also decorated with thousands of string lights that screen the front of the porch. However, she said this season has been too "god-awful windy" to set out the illuminated figurines of elephants, penguins, snowmen and more that normally cover her front lawn.
"I call it The Land of Misfit Toys," she said of the yard display. "They didn't come out because I would have spent more time putting them back up or chasing them down the street."
