WINCHESTER — After the deadly arrest of Black driver George Floyd under the knee of white police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25, Winchester resident Stefan Johnson wanted people to know what could be done to reduce police brutality and harassment locally.
Johnson helped organize a forum on Saturday that includes panelists Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams and Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper. It’s designed to improve relations between police and residents and comes after global anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests since Floyd’s death.
“I want to be a person solving the problem not prolonging the issue,” Johnson said. “I’m here as a person in the community who wants to see change and help that change.”
Johnson, who is Black, said he’s aware there’s a history of racism in law enforcement, before the high-profile killings of unarmed Black people by white police officers filmed on cellphones in recent years. As the National Law Enforcement Museum notes, slave patrols were one of the earliest and most prolific forms of policing in the South.
“The history of police work in the South grows out of this early fascination, by white patrollers, with what African American slaves were doing,” the museum’s website says. “Most law enforcement was, by definition, white patrolmen watching, catching, or beating Black slaves.”
After slavery, police helped enforce Jim Crow laws and segregation. More recently, the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policy was found to have disproportionately targeted young Black and Latino men.
Johnson, a 42-year-old husband and father of five and fraud investigator at Navy Federal Credit Union, said he had negative and positive interactions with police while growing up in Winchester. Johnson said he supports greater transparency among police, such as a public database of officers disciplined for misconduct to avoid them being hired by other departments that may not be aware of the violations. He said Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act laws should be changed to require police to provide the public with body camera footage of officers accused of misconduct as well as disciplinary reports and the personnel files of officers accused of misbehavior.
Johnson, who supports hiring more Black and Latino officers to better reflect the community population, also said police should try to be less confrontational. For instance, he said officers should tell drivers in traffic stops why they were stopped instead of asking them why they think they were stopped.
Piper said his main goal at the forum is listening to people’s concerns and answering their questions about policies, procedures and training.
“I’m looking forward to the event and working with the other panelists,” he said. “And most of all, just listening to people and hearings what’s on people’s minds.”
Abrams said he expects to discuss under what circumstances his office would recuse itself from an investigation involving police to avoid conflicts of interest. He said he thinks the forum is a good opportunity to educate the public and learn their concerns. “The goal of the whole thing is just to try and strengthen relationships,” Abrams said.
