8 a.m. Clarke County Ruritan Horse Show
9 a.m. Sale of 4-H & F.F.A. Livestock (Show Barn) & Milk Auction
10 a.m. Gates & Building Exhibits Open
2-6 p.m. Reduced Rates for Carnival Rides
3 p.m. Auto Demolition Derby & Minivan Derby
4:30 p.m. Beef or Chicken Barbecue Dinner
5 p.m. Sale of Chickens and Rabbits
6 p.m. Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull
6 p.m. Carnival opens
8:30 p.m. Grandstand entertainment: CLAY WALKER
10:30 p.m. All building exhibits closed to the public
