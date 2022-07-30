3 p.m.: Gates open

4 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan BBQ Chicken dinners (available until sold out)

6 p.m.: Power Wheels Demolition Derby

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby

9 p.m. Mutton Busting

6-9 p.m. Monster Truck rides

Admission to the fair is $7 for age 12 and older, $3 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. Fairgrounds address: 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook. Tickets also are available for $20 for a wristband to enjoy activities such as a 65-foot obstacle course, 26-foot slide and other attractions offered by Fun Services.

For more information on the fair, visit: www.frederickcountyfair.com.

