3 p.m.: Gates open
4 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan BBQ Chicken dinners (available until sold out)
6 p.m.: Power Wheels Demolition Derby
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby
9 p.m. Mutton Busting
6-9 p.m. Monster Truck rides
Admission to the fair is $7 for age 12 and older, $3 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. Fairgrounds address: 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook. Tickets also are available for $20 for a wristband to enjoy activities such as a 65-foot obstacle course, 26-foot slide and other attractions offered by Fun Services.
For more information on the fair, visit: www.frederickcountyfair.com.
