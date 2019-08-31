Ahh, a three-day weekend. What could be better (other than a four-day weekend, that is)? If you’re looking around for something to do to fill all that extra time, here’s a few events and fun stuff happening over the weekend:
Food, wine, and beer
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley hosts its second Yappy Hour, a happy hour for humans that dogs are welcome to attend, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. There will be beer, wine, and hard cider tastings, live music from Bryan Stutzman and Crazy After Midnight, a paw-print art station, dog treats, demonstrations from the Blue Ridge Dog Training Club, artisan pizza from 3Fires Oven, and more. Dogs must be kept on a leash. Tickets are $25 per person at the door. The event benefits The Trails at the MSV.
Union Jack Pub in Old Town Winchester hosts the End of Summer Beer Bash on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. The first-time event will be held on the top floor of the restaurant, where guests can play cornhole and order a seafood boil for dinner, in addition to drink specials. 21 and up only.
On Middle Road in Frederick County, James Charles Winery hosts live music and food to wrap up summer, from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Further down the road, Valerie Hill Winery hosts a Labor Day celebration on Saturday, with burgers and macaroni salad (free to wine club members; all others $7 per person), live music from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The winery will also celebrate the release of its Cameo Rosé.
Celebrate Honeycrisp Apple Day at Mackintosh Fruit Farm in Berryville Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find fresh-pressed cider, apple pie, cider donuts, and apples for picking and purchasing in the market.
On Sunday, West Oaks Farm on Middle Road in Frederick County hosts a Mexican Food Fiesta from noon until 3 p.m., featuring live music by a Mariachi band, plus authentic-homemade warm tortillas, carnitas, rice, beans, salsas, street corn, and jumbo margaritas. Admission is $15 per person.
Film
The Family Drive-In hosts its annual Dunk ‘till Dawn Movie Marathon, where they show five movies back-to-back starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday evenings. The theater will show family-friendly flicks on one screen — the lineup includes “Toy Story 4,” “Angry Birds 2,” “Lion King,” “Aladdin,” and “Avengers Endgame” — and on the second screen — “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Spiderman: Far From Home,” “Angel Has Fallen,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” and “Crawl.” Tickets can be purchased online at www.familydriveintheatre.ticketleap.com.
Thorndale Farm in Middletown hosts Farm to Film, where you can see the Virginia premiere of “Free,” a short about how Frederick Douglass was taught to read by his mistress. The short was filmed at Thorndale Farm. You’ll get to meet the filmmakers of the short, and watch two other films, “Boxed” and “Black Dispatch.” There will also be food by Shaffer’s BBQ, live music by the Susquehanna Travellers, a living history group and a chance to meet Grace the Amazing Mule. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at www.freeafilm.com.
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has two big events over the holiday weekend. See “Santa Girl,” which filmed with Shenandoah University’s film studies program. The film makes its national debut this weekend and will be at the Alamo throughout the weekend. On Saturday, screenings at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. feature a special question and answer with director Blayne Weaver.
Through Monday, the Alamo will screen the GenreBlast Film Festival, specializing in action, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, martial arts, midnight movies and more. There will be after-parties, conversation, networking and Q&As throughout the film festival, which began on Thursday. Visit drafthouse.com/winchester for tickets and the full schedule of films.
Patsy Cline
Patsy Cline’s birthday falls near Labor Day — it’s Sept. 8 — so you can catch the annual Celebrating Patsy Cline Block Party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St.
The old-fashioned style block party will offer live entertainment, food concessions by Shaffer’s BBQ and souvenirs staged on Kent Street between Monmouth and Germain streets.
The Monday preview and discussion of the eight-part “Country Music” series by Ken Burns/Florentine Films is sold out at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, but the theater said there could be cancellations and advised to check the event listing online at drafthouse.com/winchester/show/patsy-cline-country-music-a-film-by-ken-burns.
