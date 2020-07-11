WINCHESTER — If it weren’t for 700 cloth napkins, Sara Myers Bozowski might still be single.
Sara and her finance David Bozowski were scheduled to be married April 25. Every detail had been planned for a 150-person ceremony inside Cloverdale Barn in Frederick County.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, the couple had to cancel their wedding plans.
Sara sent out postcards to her guests telling them that the wedding couldn’t be held. “Half of our garage was full of wedding things, and they’re still sitting there,” said Sara, who lives in Northern Virginia and works as a human resource specialist for a global energy firm in Arlington.
The couple considered not getting married on April 25. But what would they do with all the wedding favors?
Her mother-in-law had cut all the fabric and hemmed 700 cloth napkins. She’d even sewn little tags with Sara’s and David’s names and the date of their wedding onto the napkins, which would be packaged into groups of four to be given out as wedding favors to the guests.
Not only were the napkins to be a keepsake from the wedding, but they expressed an important value shared by Sara and David — they don’t use paper products.
So Sara, 41, and David, 44, decided to keep their wedding date, but had to scramble and make plans for a much smaller wedding in a short amount of time.
“We are the type of people who go with the flow,” she said of herself and her husband, who works as a chef. “We decided we were still going to make it the best day ever and make our memories.”
The wedding gown Sara selected was still at the shop in Manassas being altered. Luckily, she was able to pick up the dress before the store closed for weeks. Unfortunately, she couldn’t try it on at the store.
“Luckily, it was perfect,” she said.
As for a venue, her mother and stepfather lived in the Lake Frederick community off Front Royal Pike. The clubhouse facing the lake made an ideal setting for the wedding.
The appetizers prepared by the restaurant there, Region’s 117, were delicious, she said. Everyone drank mimosas and shared a champagne toast.
Her mother made vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and put the cake topper, purchased to sit atop the large wedding cake, on a cupcake.
And the guest list topped out at 10 people — including the officiant, who wore a mask.
“It was lovely,” Sara said of her wedding day. “It was sweet. There was something really special about it.”
The honeymoon plans had to be changed too. Instead of two weeks in Italy, the couple ended up renting a cabin in Davis, West Virginia.
“It’s a real pretty area. We rented a secluded cabin. And we took our cat, Frankie, who cried and meowed and howled the whole way,” Sara said. “We couldn’t go anywhere and do anything, but it was beautiful.”
Sara is now a bridesmaid in a couple of weddings scheduled for this fall. She knows what the brides are going through and tries to ease their anxiety as they debate whether to hold their own ceremonies.
She advises them that whatever happens, their day will be still be special and memorable.
Maybe the best gift she can pass along would be her attitude of gratitude even when her big day turned into a small celebration.
“We were raised in a happy house,” said Sara, who has two older brothers. “We all have the same trait — to make lemonade out of lemons. My mom is like that too.”
Her wedding day was perfect, Sara said, even when everything didn’t go according to plan.
Not only did she hurt her foot shortly before the ceremony and had to wear a protective boot on her wedding day, but her mother--in-law — the tireless napkin maker — couldn’t attend.
She contracted COVID-19 and got very sick.
“They had to intubate her and it was touch and go for a while,” Sara said. But she recovered from the virus and was able to watch the festivities on Facebook from her home in New Jersey.
Sara said maybe she and David will get to Italy one day. In the meantime, they have lots of beautiful memories and several hundred wedding favors.
“Now we have all these napkins with that date on them,” Sara said. “Eventually, we’ll have a party and give out the napkins — or we’ll just have a lot of napkins.”
