WINCHESTER — The Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced its webinar schedule for June.
All webinars are free. Those interested can register online at virginiasbdc.org.
Webinars begin at noon on June 7, with how retailers can transform shoppers. It will be the first in a three-part series hosted by the George Mason University Center for Retail Transformation.
Speakers include: Andrew Laudato, executive vice president of The Vitamin Shoppe; John Gomez, president, chief experience officer and chief operating officer for Cooler Screens, a company that converts surfaces into internet of things (IoT) enabled screens that has created the largest point-of-sale media platform; Ricardo Belmar, director and partner marketing advisor of retail and consumer goods with Microsoft; and Trevor Sumner, CEO of Perch, a computer vision-powered interactive display and smart shelf display startup.
Topics include examining why in-store shopping experiences can be poor and how retailers can change that; how technology is transforming the in-store experience; the impact of analytics on retailers' ability to create an elevated experience and increase conversion rates and average transaction value; and which technologies retailers should focus on during the transformation process.
Also at noon on June 7, a separate webinar will examine free research assistance, business development and career enhancement. It will focus on how public libraries can aid businesses.
Presenters will be business owner Nan Carmack, who is also director of the Library Development and Network Division with the Library of Virginia, and Barry Trott, the Library of Virginia's adult services consultant.
Other SBDC webinars in June include:
Noon, June 8: Futureproofing Your Business: Web 3.0, NFTs, Blockchain. This webinar will focus on an introduction to blockchain and how it differs from Bitcoin, how it can be used and how it can impact the future of a business. Cameron Nelson, the Virginia and Central Virginia SBDC's chief digital advisor, will speak.
11 a.m., June 14: Social Media Marketing 101. Capital Region SBDC Assistant Director Tatiane Pena will discuss the basics of social media marketing, including front-end work, establishing baselines and providing helpful social media marketing tools. It will include a question-and-answer session.
Noon, June 14: Create a Cyber Incident Response Plan. This webinar will focus on how to respond to a serious cyber security incident, such as a data breach, data leak, ransomware attack or loss of sensitive information.
10 a.m., June 16: Distributor Relations: Building Strong, Mutually Beneficial Relationships with Your Wholesalers. This webinar will focus on the craft beverage industry and will be led by Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance Manager Chris Van Orden and Craft Beverage Strategic Advisor Julie Rhodes.
6:30 p.m., June 28: Legal Basics 101
