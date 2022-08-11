The Small Business Resiliency Team — consisting of Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and the Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center — has announced a second round of funding for the SBRT grant program.
The $100,000 grant is funded through the Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity, or GO Virginia, and is meant to provide small business counseling and specific technical expertise for an approved small business needing assistance for growth.
Those who sign up at laurelridgesbdc.org, will be contacted by a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) team member to set up an initial consultation meeting.
If approved, business owners will meet an SBDC Navigator who will connect them a professional in either ecommerce and marketing, finance, or operational efficiencies.
To participate, businesses must be a client of the Laurel Ridge SBDC and be located in Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah or Warren counties or in Winchester.
The project is part of GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program focused on expanding talent pipelines in key industries; strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems; and developing business-ready sites while supporting regional economic growth.
Christine Kriz, executive director of the Laurel Ridge SBDC, said the $100,000, along with other GO Virginia funding, allows the Small Business Resiliency Team “to make focused, hands-on consulting, technical assistance, and contracted work readily available to the region’s growth-oriented businesses.”
“These services have proven to significantly enhance the ability of participating businesses to sustain and expand their success,” she said. “We are excited to be continuing this effort.”
The same program is also being offered by the Shenandoah Valley SBDC in Harrisonburg, which supports Augusta, Highland, Page, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties as well as Buena Vista and Harrisonburg.
SBDCs partner with experts to offer individualized, one-on-one instruction and guidance that can be utilized by small business owners who otherwise could not afford such services.
