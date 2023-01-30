The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is intended to shore up food security for low-income Americans. But the Frederick County Department of Social Services is warning clients about an increase in SNAP card fraud nationally and locally.
SNAP participants receive monthly benefits for groceries through electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, and scammers have found ways to obtain card data and create clone cards. For example, thieves can load "skimming" devices onto card-swiping machines at cash registers where SNAP payments are accepted.
Some victims of electronic skimming found their accounts drained at times when they had no other money to use toward groceries, news outlets have reported.
Officials characterize this as a national trend that hit Virginia particularly hard late last year.
"Local agencies (including Frederick County) began receiving reports from clients in August/September 2022 about how their SNAP benefits were unavailable because someone had gotten access to their card information and stolen the balance on their EBT card," Frederick County Department of Social Services Assistant Director Linda Gibson wrote in a statement.
"There has been an active campaign throughout the fall to remind clients to protect themselves and their families by never providing personal information to an unknown or unsolicited source," the statement continued.
Federal lawmakers have hurried to craft legislation that will reimburse SNAP skimming victims. Legislation in the mammoth $1.7 trillion government funding bill, signed into law President Biden, authorizes states to restore benefits for some households that had funds stolen due to card skimming, cloning, or any other fraudulent method.
The bill applies only to benefits stolen on or after Oct. 1, 2022. The reimbursements cover either how much was stolen or the value of the household's two monthly allotments prior to the theft, whichever is less in value.
Virginia is also drafting a plan for approval by the federal government to address restoring stolen benefits. If the plan is approved and implemented, Virginia may be able to assist households impacted by SNAP fraud on or after Oct. 1, 2022, said Gibson.
The department will have further guidance for clients on possible replacement funds in the coming weeks.
For now, local cases of SNAP card fraud are reported to the county's fraud investigator, who "will review the situation that caused the missing funds and to determine if the missing funds were due to card skimming, cloning or other similar fraudulent methods."
The department continues to urge its SNAP clients to be cautious. SNAP cards have been targeted because most EBT cards lack the anti-fraud chips that most credit cards have, experts say.
"VDSS and our Customer Service vendors will never contact cardholders via cell phone, text, or E-mail to ask for their card number and/or PIN. We are asking clients to change their pin frequently," Gibson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.