WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) has been chosen as one of 51 grantees nationwide to be part of the Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program.
The Community Navigator Pilot Program is part of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ American Rescue Plan initiative. It is designed to “reduce barriers that all small businesses — including those own by disadvantaged groups such as veterans, women and those from rural communities —often face in accessing critical support,” according to a release from the SCCF.
As a Tier 3 grantee, the SCCF will receive $1 million.
“We are thrilled to be part of the Tier 3 group of grantees strengthening local and rural businesses in our communities,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of the SCCF. “To be part of this program is an honor and a testament to the expertise and experience SCCF has gained in developing entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of small businesses in our region. With these funds, we’ll go even further in our pursuit of thriving entrepreneurial communities throughout the Shenandoah Valley.”
The Community Navigator Pilot Program uses a “hub and spoke” model, which identifies a central issue or idea (the hub) and then lists aspects (the spokes) that can be impacted through the central hub.
The SBA said the program will be used to “help level the playing field for America’s entrepreneurs.”
Grantee “hubs” will serve as centralized, lead organizations and will incorporate “spokes” to leverage partnerships with deeply trusted community-based organizations to help small businesses navigate government resources and tap into critical resources, according to the SBA’s plan.
Overall, 51 “Community Navigators” will provide coverage across the country with the support of over 400 spoke organizations. Each hub organization will support a minimum of five spokes.
This announcement comes just over two weeks after the SCCF secured a Venture Challenge grant via the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program for $1.5 million.
With the $1.5 million provided by the Venture Challenge grant and matching funds, the SCCF plans to use the B2S grant funds to capitalize on existing momentum within its entrepreneurial ecosystem by elevating the region’s innovation and creating pathways to scalable tech entrepreneurship.
The 2021 Build to Scale program awarded 50 grants to applicants from 26 states. The grants represent a combined $36.5 million in federal investment. The Shenandoah Valley was one of just eight rural communities to receive the award this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.