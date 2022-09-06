Latest AP News
Local News
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Monday, September 05, 2022
Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with a property damage crash that occurred at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in Frederick County at the intersection of Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) and Gateway Drive.
Friday, September 02, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — For reasons that have not been publicly disclosed, a Maryland man charged with attempted murder walked free on Friday morning after most of the charges against him were dismissed in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Thursday, September 01, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old member of the Latin Kings street gang in Winchester, was found guilty on all counts Thursday night, wrapping up a murder/solicitation of murder trial that began Monday in Winchester Circuit Court.
