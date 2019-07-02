July 18
Stories & Suds: Readings and Open Mic at Winchester Brew Works, 5 to 8 p.m.
July 19
Coffee and Registration, 7:30 a.m.
Welcome: Mayor David Smith, 8:55 a.m.
Panel discussion: Creativity and Community, 9 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Passion to Profession — Turning Creativity and Craft into Commerce. 9:45 a.m.
Coffee & Networking Break, 10:30 a.m.
Panel discussion: The Art of Political Engagement, 10:45 a.m.
Lunchtime Preview of Skyline Indie Film Fest, noon
Panel discussion: The State of the Industry — Trends in Publishing, 12:30 p.m.
Panel discussion: Global Matters: The Intersection of Current Affairs and Art, 1:45 p.m.
Panel discussion: Writing Through Trauma, 3 p.m.
Meet the Authors! at Winchester Book Gallery, 4 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Crime Scenes and Cocktails, 5 p.m.
Children’s Lit Reading and Panel Discussion, 6:30 p.m.
Teen Poetry Award & Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Sound & Vision: Poetry of Witness with Jazz, 8 p.m.
July 20
Coffee and registration, 8 a.m.
The 1455 Vision, 9 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Hometown Heroines: Patsy Cline and Willa Cather, 10 a.m.
Coffee & Networking Break, 11 a.m.
Panel discussion: Family Affairs — Exploring the Memoir, 11:15 a.m.
Lunch and Presentation by Justen Ahren, 12:30 p.m.
Panel discussion: Writers on Writing, 1 p.m.
Panel discussion: Cultivating Creativity and Community, 2:15 p.m.
Panel discussion: The Modern Masters: Fiction, 3 p.m.
Cocktails & Book Signings, 4 p.m.
Closing Evening Reception (Optional Ticketed Event), 5:30 p.m.
