BERRYVILLE — This year's championship-winning Clarke County High School (CCHS) girls' basketball team and its coaches were honored by the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
On March 11, the Eagles won the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 2 Championship at Virginia Commonwealth University. They beat Central High School in Wise County, the defending state champion, 45-41.
It's always good when an athletic team wins a tournament, said county school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
"This is a great group of young ladies," Bishop said. "This group worked extremely hard."
"We're extremely proud of you all," School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith told the team.
Team members included Selene Good, Emma Nelson, Devin Simmons–McDonald, Willow Oliver, Kaiya Williams, Keira Rohrbach, Alainah McKavish, Bailey Beard, Hailey Evans and Emily Emmart.
Some team members will be graduating in May. However, "a great core (of the team) will be returning" for the next school year, Bishop mentioned.
Regina Downing is the team's head coach.
"We have no coach who puts in more time (to her job)" than Downing, said Bishop. "She is living proof that good things happen to good people."
"You're an amazing asset for the school system," Singh-Smith told her.
Shadd McCaw, Charles Hudnall and Sadie Wright are the assistant coaches.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Berryville Town Council also have recognized the team.
Numerous students and a teacher were recognized during Monday's meeting. Much of it was devoted to bestowing honors.
International exchange students at CCHS this year told the board about their experiences. The students included Yasmina from Kazakhstan, Artur from Armenia, Liepa from Lithuania, Tamara from Montenegro and Gracia from Spain. Their last names weren't given.
Tanya Barton, youth exchange advisor for YEP! Youth Exchange Programs, said the students have contributed an unprecedented total of almost 400 community service hours so far this year.
Community service isn't a mandated part of the exchange program, Barton noted.
Rather, "they truly want to give back to their host community," she said.
"I'd love to spend another year" in Clarke County, Yasmina said, adding that she hates to have to leave.
"Coming to America was my dream," said Gracia.
Liepa admitted sometimes feeling homesick.
But "everything (positive experiences) we've had here makes up for it," said Liepa.
The foreign students will long consider their time at CCHS "one of our best years" in life, she said.
"I wish you all well" in the future," Singh-Smith said. "I'm glad Clarke County was able to be part of a lifelong memory for you."
CCHS sophomores Caroline Brewer and Maggie Lehr were honored for winning the Class 2A State Championship for Humorous Duo Interpretation at the recent VHSL State Forensic Meet.
Forensic, in this case, refers to public speaking, Brewer pointed out.
The duo performed their winning presentation — a skit about two bakers arguing while hosting a television cooking show and trying not to let viewers notice.
Bishop mentioned that the VHSL sponsors academic as well as athletic competitions.
In addition, Noah Perry and Layna Loker were recognized for taking first and second place, respectively, at the school division's recent annual spelling bee.
Students from Boyce and D.G. Cooley Elementary schools and Johnson-Williams Middle School participated in the bee.
Both Perry and Loker are students at Johnson-Williams.
Shaine Coleman from CCHS was recognized for being named the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year.
Coleman is the high school's work-based learning and transition coordinator.
