Frederick County's newest elementary school is already overcrowded.
Jordan Springs Elementary in Stephenson, which became the county's 12th elementary school when it opened a little over two years ago, has exceeded its capacity by 118% — roughly 92 students, according to Frederick County Public Schools' latest enrollment data.
At Tuesday's School Board meeting, the panel delayed action for another month to consider possible solutions to the overcrowding at Jordan Springs, which board members described as "serious."
To address the problem and other student capacity issues over the long-term, the board agreed to launch a comprehensive, county-wide elementary school rezoning process that will eventually shift students to balance enrollment across the division's dozen elementary schools.
In essence, the rezoning will take into account population changes in the county.
While some of the division's 12 elementary schools are under capacity, at least four have exceeded their capacity: Middletown Elementary is 108% overcapacity (47 students), Armel Elementary School is 109% (54 students) and Bass-Hoover Elementary School is 104% (25 students).
The rezoning process — the division has historically hired an outside firm to work with stakeholders — will take at least eight to 12 months to complete.
This means the results would not affect students for upcoming school year, although students at Jordan Springs and nearby Stonewall Elementary could see changes, depending on the board's decision on March 21 on how to address overcrowding at Jordan Springs.
The board wants to resolve overcrowding at Jordan Springs before Aug. 14, when 2023-2024 school year begins.
The problem is particularly pressing because the division runs the risk of losing classroom-reduction funding if prescribed guidelines for teacher-to-student ratios are not met.
"The issue is that we are in a situation where we are close to numbers we need to stay within. Those are moneys from class-room reduction funding that we receive, and those are based on schools at which 30% or more of the student population receive free lunch," Vice Chair Bradley Comstock said. "If we don't stay within those ratios, we lose that pot of money, not just for Jordan Springs but the other five schools that receive funding, so the issue is a serious one."
Presented as a short-term solution, the division could introduce seven modular classrooms without restrooms at Jordan Springs to add capacity for 126 to 154 students, according to a proposal from Superintendent George Hummer.
The division would then move to expand the building within 36 months of the modular classrooms' arrival. Under this option, Jordan Springs would get eight new classrooms, a gym expansion and the possible addition of a multipurpose room for community use and for BasicREC.
The cost to use modular classrooms over a three-year period is approximately $600,000. The cost to add eight classrooms and expand the gym is an estimated $9.5 million.
A second option calls for initiating a short-term rezoning for Jordan Springs Elementary and Stonewall Elementary.
Board member Michael Lake (Gainesboro District) floated an idea that was later voted down 5-2 to move the entire fifth grade at Jordan Springs to Stonewall beginning next school year. Stonewall is located 2.6 miles away on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and has 111 open seats.
"It would cost nothing, and it buys us that time without doing a rezoning for the Stonewall and Jordan Springs areas," Lake said. "It looks like Stonewall has the room. The fourth grade at Jordan Springs totals 79 students, and that would be next year's fifth grade."
Lake continued: "To me that would mean Dr. Hummer would tell four of his employees, fifth-grade teachers at Jordan Springs Elementary School, to go to Stonewall on the first day of school instead of Jordan Springs. The classrooms will be set up, the transportation people will take the students there. It would give us the time to do the comprehensive rezoning and get the information we need about Snowden Bridge, when it might be complete. Can we estimate how many students we might have?"
When it opened, the $27 million Jordan Springs was touted as a "neighborhood school" for the adjacent, fast-growing Snowden Bridge housing development. It is unclear when the subdivision will be built out, but it has more than 700 homeowners.
Other board members said Lake's idea was interesting, but they were unprepared to vote on it Tuesday night. Linda Martin (Stonewall District) was the only board member who supported the idea.
"Bringing modular classrooms to Jordan Springs Elementary is not my favorite idea," said Comstock. "But I think we need to lean on staff because there would be additional bus routes. It's not just Snowden Bridge students that go to Jordan Springs. There are other communities off of Route 11."
He added: "We just built this state-of-the-art facility that has a lot of safety features in it. We would be moving students out of that into a modular. They would be in a tin can that is not as safe, but at the same time we need to stay within our ratios. I would like to table this until our March meeting to see if I can get some additional information from staff."
The modular classrooms would be located within a security fence.
Across the division, there are 45 modular classrooms at various schools to address overcrowding. The division has 19 schools.
Jordan Springs is just one of the schools that's overcapacity. According to enrollment reports from Jan. 30, Sherando High School is the most overcapacity at 124.79%. James Wood High School is 112.31% overcapacity, while Millbrook High School is 113.50% overcapacity.
Jordan Springs has an enrollment of 592 as of Jan. 30. From 2020 to the start of the current school year, enrollment grew from 437 to 589.
The school, which was built with 25 classrooms, is smaller than initially planned by the School Board. The size adjustment was made when the county's Board of Supervisors allocated $1.5 million less than what was requested by school officials to build Jordan Springs.
Board Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek District) and Miles Adkins (Shawnee District) also indicated they would not vote in favor of the modular classrooms at this time.
"I'm in agreeance with you on the dollar amount," Monk told Lake in reference to the cost-effectiveness of moving Jordan Springs' fifth-grade students to Stonewall Elementary. "But from my perspective, I just want some more information from staff about what some of the implications of that idea are."
