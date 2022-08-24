WINCHESTER — Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon regarding allegations that he was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Adkins said he planned to release a statement on Friday, probably on social media, though he did not say on what platform. His "Miles Adkins for Frederick County School Board - Shawnee District" Facebook page was recently deleted. He said nothing further.
Sedition Hunters, an online network of amateur internet sleuths that seeks to identify people involved in the Jan. 6 riot, has identified Adkins as insider #996 (https://seditionhunters.org/insider-996/). Photos show a man who resembles Adkins both inside and outside of the Capitol.
The group's profile of Adkins and the photos have been circulating on social media in recent days.
The Winchester Star began contacting Adkins on Sunday about the allegations. He did not return phone calls or emails, but he did answer his phone on Wednesday afternoon.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have declined to confirm or deny if Adkins is being investigated. According to the DOJ's online log of Jan. 6-related arrests, no charges have been filed against him.
Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent John Lamanna and school division Director of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards said they are aware of the allegations regarding Adkins. Both said the situation is a “personal legal matter” and the school division isn’t involved. As of Wednesday afternoon, Adkins remained a School Board member.
In a reply to The Winchester Star on Tuesday, Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk said, "I have been made aware of the concern and why the allegations may give members of the community pause. I would encourage you to reach out to Mr. Adkins directly."
Frederick County Strong — a self-described nonpartisan group of citizens formed on Facebook to advocate for Frederick County Public Schools — issued a statement this week regarding the allegations against Adkins.
“We are aware of recent reports that Mr. Miles Adkins, a member of the Frederick County School Board, may have engaged in illegal activity that, if convicted, would bar him from holding his seat as an elected official,” the statement says. “We believe that Mr. Adkins is entitled to a fair reading of the facts and due process under the law. However, this occasion does call into question Mr. Adkins' ability to represent the best interests of the students and citizens in the Shawnee District of Frederick County.”
The group is asking residents of the Shawnee District, which Adkins' represents, to email them in support of a recall effort.
The Code of Virginia states that "an appointed officer shall be removed from office only by the person or authority who appointed him unless he is sentenced for a crime as provided for in § 24.2-231 or is determined to be "mentally incompetent" as provided for in § 24.2-232."
Adkins was elected to the School Board in November 2021. He came under fire in January 2022 over a post on his School Board Facebook page where he shared a YouTube recording of board meeting with a video thumbnail image, created by a parent, that showed four fellow board members with devil horns and Hitler mustaches. Those members voted at that time to continue the school division’s COVID-19 mask requirement for students and staff. Adkins voted against it.
Adkins has also been criticized for older posts on his personal Facebook page that some people considered inappropriate for a School Board member.
He apologized but rebuffed calls for his resignation.
When Adkins was running for office in 2021, The Star asked him about being found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in Marin County, Florida, in 2014. He said he had made some personal changes since then. This spring, he was charged with public intoxication in Prince William County. He was arrested on April 23 and released on his own recognizance. On June 2, he paid a $25 fine for the charge.
The Jan. 6 Capitol breach disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
— Editor Cynthia Cather Burton contributed information to this article.
(6) comments
If he was not there, why be so shy?
A drunk and an insurrectionist. You want this guy as example to your kids?
Mr. Adkins needs to resign immediately. He should not be serving on our School Board. What a terrible example for our students.
What ever Happen to Innocent until proven guilty.... Or does that standard only apply to one group of supporters ?
Then why doesn't he deny it? As for the presumption of innocence, aren't you one of those who is always going for the rope when someone is accused of a heinous crime?
That standard applies in a court of law. Mr Adkins isn't on trial...yet.
