WINCHESTER — Anyone who went outside to get something out of their car prior to the start of Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting probably didn't make it back inside before the session ended.
The business meeting lasted just 12 minutes before the panel went into executive session to privately discuss routine personnel issues.
The only significant agenda items addressed during the 12-minute meeting were the selection of board member Stuart Eiland as a delegate to the Virginia School Board Association and a few policy reviews that are required to be performed every five years. None of the policies were new, though, and the most recent changes to them were made in 2019 or earlier.
That left the board time during the brief public portion of the meeting to share their thoughts about Winchester Public Schools now that the 2022-23 academic year has concluded.
"I had an opportunity yesterday to speak to a neighbor about the state of the school system and it was a pleasure and honor to be able to brag about what we're doing here," board Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said. "I think I ended the conversation with, 'I would put our school district up against any of the other school districts in the commonwealth of Virginia.' What we're doing here is fantastic."
"I appreciate our staff and our teachers that work throughout the summer just like it's a regular time of year, and all the parents that support them," said board member Carmen Crawford. "Thank you."
"Our teachers are always working with our students, so I think that we need to continue to spread that message," Chairwoman Marie Imoh added.
And just like that, the public portion of the meeting reached its end. The quick conclusion surprised everyone, even Imoh.
"I think this is a record, 12 minutes for a business meeting," she said. "I feel like we need to be doing some other things."
"Let's review the faculty handbook page by page, line by line," Pearce-Gonzales joked.
No one seconded his motion.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting and work session at the school system's Central Administrative Office in the former Douglas School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford and Stuart Eiland. Board members Michael Birchenough and Melissa Harris were absent.
