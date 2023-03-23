WINCHESTER — Several Frederick County School Board members responded Tuesday night to recent allegations about staff members having sexual or inappropriate relations with students.
“Since the end of January, administrators at three of our schools have become aware of isolated incidents in which three staff members have allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual contact or interactions with students,” Superintendent George Hummer said at the dais during a School Board meeting. “In each instance, the school sent communications to inform staff of the alleged misconduct.”
Hummer released a similar statement last week to school families through the division’s rapid communication system. That same week a teacher at Frederick County Middle School and a staff member at Sherando High School were placed on administrative leave amid investigations into their alleged conduct.
“I’d like to address the three alleged incidents that have rocked our community and the schools. I’d like to say those allegations are sickening,” said School Board member Miles Adkins (Shawnee). “The community entrusts us to keep the students safe. If these allegations are true, then we have failed.”
Matthew Jurgen Geyer, 41, a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School, is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old male student outside of school and was arrested Thursday, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Also taken into custody Thursday was Frederick County Middle School gym teacher and basketball coach Emily Shay Walker, 23, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old male student on more than one occasion, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She faces a felony count of indecent liberties with a child, the press release stated.
Following an investigation that concluded in late January, a former James Wood High School substitute teacher, Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, was indicted in Frederick County Circuit Court on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role. The charges stem from a incident that allegedly occurred at school on Nov. 11, court officials have said. Hendrickson has an April 28 hearing scheduled for pretrial motions.
At the time of Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Geyer and Walker had not been charged.
“I speak on behalf of the board — we appreciate comments around the incidents, and we take these very seriously,” said Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek) in reference to Hummer’s prepared remarks at the board meeting. “The sharing of the information is that first step. I want to make sure we are doing the best that we can to keep our students safe moving forward.”
Adkins alluded to school division policy that provides expectations about staff behavior.
“It is my belief that anyone who harms a child should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and should never be in contact with children again,” Adkins said. “The county has my commitment that I will push for the harshest of punishments for these alleged crimes and to set the tone and deter any further occurrences.”
School Board member Ellen White (Red Bud) added: “Allegations of teachers having inappropriate relationships with students have been reported with alarming frequency in our division. This behavior is never acceptable, and FCPS is committed to protecting our students.
“Investigations into allegations have been transparent, initiated rapidly, and are conducted thoroughly and diligently,” she continued. “It’s important that the public understands FCPS has taken steps to address these concerning allegations and that we encourage any and all individuals with any concerns to report them to school administration.”
