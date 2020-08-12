WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday night with City Council that could lead to renovations beginning on the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street within several months.
Once renovated, school administration offices would move into the building.
City Council was slated to consider the MOA on Tuesday night. If approved, the project’s estimated completion date is June 2022.
Douglas School opened in 1927 to educate Black students from the City of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. It later served as an intermediate school, an elementary school and a community learning center. It is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
Winchester Public Schools plans to move out of its current administrative offices at 12 N. Washington St. and into the Douglas School when the project is complete. In the MOA, the board “requests additional funding from the city, as well as retention of all of the sales proceeds from the future sale of 12 N. Washington Street.”
The project will cost an estimated $10.3 million. The city has already allocated $8.5 million. The remainder would come from carryover funds in the school division’s budget, which could be about $2 million — largely a result of schools closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe it’s a good plan. It’s not without risk,” Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s possible impact on local revenues in fiscal 2021 and the need to sell the 12 N. Washington St. building. The property has an assessed value of $1.65 million. The school division would be allowed to keep proceeds from the sale to rebuild its capital fund.
