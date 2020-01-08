WINCHESTER — A request for an additional $1.5 million from City Council to complete the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center was approved by the Winchester School Board on Monday night.
The Career and Technical Center (CTE) will be housed in the former John Kerr Elementary School on Jefferson Street. Renovations to the building have started.
Funding available for the facility totals $15,059,669, but costs are now estimated at $17,269,586, or a difference of $2,209,917.
City Council has already agreed to $13,259,669 in funds through bonds. This is in addition to state funds and donations.
The center will house three academies focusing on health professions, information technology and professional skills. Each academy will be connected to a work-based learning program to connect students to regional businesses paying high-wage jobs in targeted sectors.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, presented the board with three options at Monday’s meeting on how to address the funding shortfall. The board chose the first option, which seeks an additional $1.5 million from the city, in addition to several cost-saving measures.
The second option — described by Smith as the “nuclear option” — proposes to accept all value engineering cuts and other cuts determined by the architects and engineers. It also suggests $749,289 in programmatic cuts, which would eliminate a partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College, including the center’s HVAC, electrical and plumbing programs.
A third option recommends reallocating $1.5 million from the renovation of the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street. Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said this would not stop the building’s renovation into school offices, but it would split support services between the Douglas School building and the existing Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. The original plan calls for restoring the building so that it can fully house the school division’s main office.
Also Monday, the board unanimously set the final guaranteed maximum price for the center’s construction at $13,991,259. Howard Shockey & Sons is the contractor. Under the agreement, construction should be completed by Dec. 1, with the building fully operational in January 2021.
Attending the meeting at the Central Administrative Office were School Board members Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Karen Holman, Marie Imoh, Allyson Pate, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Richard Bell. Erica Truban was absent.
