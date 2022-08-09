WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is searching for an interim at-large board member to replace Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
During a Monday work session, School Board Chair Marie Imoh explained the board had 45 days to appoint an interim board member to take Holman’s place through the year's end.
Imoh suggested former School Board member Vincent Di Benedetto III as a possible candidate. She said an interim with no experience would probably struggle with a learning curve and “we need someone that can come right in immediately, that already knows how the board works.”
“And the reason why I thought he was a good person or a good candidate is because we want to make sure that we fill that seat with someone that has some experience,” she said.
The board unanimously scheduled a 6 p.m. Aug. 22 public hearing at John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave., on the potential interim appointment of Di Benedetto or any other city residents interested in filling the vacancy. During the hearing, speakers can share who they think should be appointed.
The School Board will schedule a meeting before Sept. 1 to make an appointment.
For more information on becoming a interim school board member, contact School Board Clerk Bonnie Sandy at sandy@wps.k12.va.us.
The selected candidate will serve through Dec. 31.
The other at-large School Board member Erica Truban is not seeking reelection. Both at-large seats will be up for grabs during the November election. Candidates include Kate Christen, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland.
