WINCHESTER — The athletic track encircling the football field at Handley High School has become so deteriorated officials have decided it can't be used for any track and field meets this spring.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, told the city School Board at its work session Monday night that the track at the Handley Bowl is entering its 15th year of service, which is about four years beyond how long it was expected to last.
"It's in bad condition," Smith said.
Three options for replacing the track were presented to the board on Monday, and members made it clear they want Handley to have the best athletic track around.
The current track was "top of the line" when it was installed in 2008, Smith said, because it utilized a synthetic surface called Mondotrack that allowed runners to achieve maximum speed and was easy to maintain.
Smith said he recently reached out to four track-building companies but could only find one, Miller Sports Construction of West Chester, Pennsylvania, that could install a new Mondotrack surface.
Miller Sports Construction, which also installed Handley's track 14 years ago, submitted pricing for three types of track surfaces, with Mondotrack being the most expensive. All prices include removal of the existing track, installation of a new 400-meter track and painting of all eight lanes:
- Mondo Super — $996,400
- Stockmeier Stobitan Sandwich System — $565,000
- Stockmeier Stobitan Full Pour — $710,000
The two less-costly options are both made of polyurethane but have different installation methods. Smith said the initial cost savings may be appealing, but the polyurethane tracks are of lower quality and have shorter lifespans.
If the School Board goes with a polyurethane track, Handley High School Athletic Director Reed Prosser said it's possible the athletic track may become off-limits to people and organizations outside of the school system in order to keep the surface viable as long as possible.
Another drawback, Handley High School track coach Mike McKiernan told the board, is that wet polyurethane tracks are "much slicker than a Mondotrack."
Prosser said Mondotrack costs more than polyurethane but is easier to maintain and can remain viable for more than a decade. Also, it's possible to replace a single damaged lane or section without having to tear up a large portion of the track to make a small repair.
McKiernan said the community would be allowed to use the new Mondotrack but, to keep the surface as pristine as possible, only a limited number of the eight tracks would be available to the public.
School Board Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales asked how the new track would be protected from people that cross it to reach Handley's football field. Prosser said a carpet could be laid across the new track as needed to ensure that cleats and other footwear do not damage its surface.
The School Board is expected to choose a new track surface at its next meeting on Sept. 26. The money needed to pay for the project would be derived from carryover funds — money from previous budget years that was not spent by the school system.
Smith said he hopes to lock down a contract with Miller Sports Construction by the month's end. If all goes well, installation of the new track could begin one day after Handley's graduation on May 26.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting in the Central Administrative Offices at 12 N. Washington St. were Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford and Erica Truban. Chairwoman Marie Imoh and member Elyus Wallace were absent.
