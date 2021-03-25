WINCHESTER — Nearly 10 years ago, Brandi Wilder became a bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools.
The job appealed to her because her young son would be able to come along.
“I’m a single mom, and I wanted to raise my child and not have to send him to day care or a nanny,” Wilder said. “He’s been riding the bus with me since he was a year old.”
On school days, Wilder wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to do three bus runs for Sherando High School, Robert E. Aylor Middle School and Middletown Elementary School. Her son, who will be a sixth-grader next year, tags along because his school is on her route.
But Wilder is more than a school bus driver.
In her spare time, she advocates for public education issues at the state and national levels. She often attends meetings of the local school board and board of supervisors. She has even lobbied state legislators in Richmond to lower the number of standardized tests required in Virginia schools. Wilder also has developed a social media presence, including on TikTok, educating people on school bus safety rules.
About 3½ years ago, Wilder became a member of the Frederick County Education Association (FCEA), which is a chapter of the Virginia Education Association (VEA). Established in 1863, the VEA is a union of 40,000 teachers and support staff professionals “working for the betterment of public education in the Commonwealth,” the organization’s website states.
When Wilder attends FCEA meetings, her son comes along, so he’s almost as excited as she is about her recent award: VEA Support Professional of the Year.
The honor qualifies her to be considered for a similar award from the National Education Association.
Wilder said her son is bragging to his classmates about his mother’s statewide recognition.
“He’s excited to see if we can win nationals now,” she said with a laugh. “He’s like, ‘I’ll go to more meetings if it means you can win nationals.’”
Wilder not only encourages staff in Frederick County Public Schools to join the FCEA, she also encourages school staff in other jurisdictions to join their respective chapter.
“The more people that we can get, the more people there is to advocate for the things that we need for our county and for our kids and our state,” Wilder said. “I’m excited to represent Virginia on a national level. It’s scary, but I’m excited at the same time.”
Of the county school system’s 198 bus drivers, 110 are FCEA members, according to Wilder.
Wilder said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought her even closer to the students on her bus routes, including delivering free school meals to them when schools had to shut down a year ago. She got to see that her students were OK, and the students got to see a familiar face while everything else around them had changed dramatically.
“I don’t think of my bus kids as just kids on the bus,” Wilder said. “They are my family.”
(3) comments
Obviously Brandi has a very special bus. When these kid's look back on their school days, the first image to be remembered fondly will be the school bus, the great yellow shuttle between home and teachers. She must be an amazing bus driver.
Congratulations, Brandi! You are a part of what makes FCPS so great!
Sounds like a great honor. Congratulations.
