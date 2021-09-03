WINCHESTER — The proposed senior-living center in the former Winchester Memorial Hospital is not the only local construction project being overseen by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago. The firm is also working to build a new residential subdivision at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School off Linden Drive in Winchester.
"We are about to begin demolition of the middle school," HDP Project Manager Andy Palec said on Wednesday. "It should start next week if we get our demolition permit."
Frederick County Middle School relocated in August 2016 to a new facility at 4661 N. Frederick Pike. The old school building at 441 Linden Drive, located in the city of Winchester, has been vacant since that time.
HDP's proposed residential development at the former school site is slated to include 160 age-restricted apartments for people 55 and over, 143 to 146 general-use townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families, and a neighborhood park. A total of 587 people could eventually call the subdivision home.
Palec said on Wednesday that HDP is in the process of negotiating with Ryan Homes, a firm that specializes in constructing houses and planned communities in the East and Midwest, to build the townhouses and duplexes.
Also, a site plan for the subdivision is expected to be presented to the Winchester Planning Department within the next 60 days, Palec said.
No estimated start date for construction has been announced.
The former Frederick County Middle School opened in 1965 on a 22.7-acre site owned by the county. HDP entered into a contract with Frederick County in October 2019 to buy the property for $3.9 million.
Primary access to the subdivision would be from a new traffic circle proposed by HDP for Linden Drive, while secondary access would be from a new driveway at the corner of Linden Drive and Caroline Street.
HDP had initially hoped to strike a deal with adjoining property owner Valley Health that would allow construction of a private road connecting the age-restricted apartments to Va. 37 via Campus Boulevard on the Winchester Medical Center campus. However, Valley Health declined to grant an easement for the road, saying only that the proposal did not correspond with its vision for the property.
HDP has said the proposed private road would have been an amenity and was not key to the construction of the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.