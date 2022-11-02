Last month, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors floated the idea of auditing Frederick County Public Schools to get access to information about the division's spending that board members claim has not been made available to them.
An audit, some supervisors indicated, would allow them to know for certain where taxpayer dollars are being spent.
The board directed County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer to explore the types of audits how much they might cost.
His report, presented at last week's board meeting, didn't offer a precise figure, but it provided examples of some K-12 school districts that have been audited.
For example, West Contra Costa Unified School District in California, which has 48 schools and 28,000 students, spent just short of $1 million on a forensic audit of a $1.6 billion bond program, while a smaller district in San Benito, Texas, with 9,700 students and 22 schools, paid $220,000 for a 10-month forensic audit that covered a five-year period.
The Beaufort County, Georgia, school district, with 14 schools and just over 6,000 students, was audited by a New Mexico-based accounting firm that reviewed "all debt service revenue and expense accounts for the district and accounting for all tax revenue and state reimbursements for the fiscal year." The audit cost $103,000. The school district in Pike County, Kentucky, Schools, with five schools and 3,400 students, conducted a full forensic audit for $84,000.
Precedent shows that audit costs vary based on the type of audit selected, the scope of the audit and the size of the school district being audited.
Frederick County Public Schools has 19 schools and roughly 14,000 students.
The report's presentation followed a motion made at the Oct. 13 supervisors' meeting by Vice Chairman Douglas McCarthy, which was unanimously approved, directing Bollhoefer to look into audits and costs. McCarthy's motion was an amendment of a motion made by Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber that called for a forensic audit of the school division.
A forensic audit is largely designed to find fraud, embezzlement or financial impropriety. The supervisors indicated last month that they do not suspect fraud.
Bollhoefer's report states that it is the responsibility of an auditor to "plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether caused by error or fraud." It also lists the most common types of audits: forensic, internal and performance.
His report addressed the scope of school audits:
- Examinations of payments to vendors and contractors for maintenance and operations
- Examination of credit card expenditures
- Purchasing and procurement practices
- Examination of federal funds and grants
- Payments to vendors and contractors for construction and facilities
- Payments to consultants and professional service firms
It also touched on hourly pay expectations for those who perform audits, such as certified public accountants and analysts:
- CPA, $200-500 per hour
- Administrative/paralegal, $175-225 per hour
- Analyst, $300-350 per hour
- CPA/expert witness, $450-650 per hour
No decision was made last week by the supervisors on whether to pursue an audit.
