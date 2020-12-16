WINCHESTER — With a significant snowstorm in today’s forecast, local schools divisions on Tuesday announced plans for the remainder of the week.
Today and Thursday will be inclement weather days for Winchester Public Schools. This means students enrolled in in-person learning will not attend classes today or Thursday, but they are expected to participate in their classes online with synchronous instruction through Google Meets.
Friday also is expected to be an inclement weather day for WPS, but school officials will make a final decision on Thursday, once road conditions are evaluated.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a letter to families that there will be built-in time for students in their individual school schedules to go out and play in the snow.
All Frederick County Public Schools’ administrative and school offices will be closed today, the division announced on Facebook. Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, but students are expected to complete online assignments as normal. Any online instruction will begin at 10 a.m. following specific school schedules.
“Teachers will provide maximum flexibility to those students who may not have the ability to access online learning and complete their assignments,” FCPS said in its Facebook post.
Clarke County Public Schools will be closed today and Thursday, with Friday already scheduled as a nonstudent day in the division’s calendar. Students will not be required to log on for virtual learning today or Thursday, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said in a letter to families. But students should log on to Google Classroom to access needed materials and assignments, which should be completed independently.
Many students have already received a hard copy of materials in anticipation of schools being closed due to the impending snow, Bishop said.
