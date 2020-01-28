Catholic Schools Week
Sacred Heart Academy is joining Catholic schools across the nation this week in celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Sacred Heart Academy is open to children from PreK3 through eighth grade. Non-Catholic children are welcome to attend.
There will be various events throughout the week, including dress-down days, a faculty and staff appreciation luncheon, a special breakfast for parents and grandparents and visits from missionaries.
Academy students will take on alumni, parents, faculty and staff in the annual Saints and Sinners basketball game on Saturday.
Sacred Heart Academy is accredited by the Virginia Catholic Education Association, whose accreditation process has been approved by the Virginia Council for Private Education Committee on Accreditation as authorized by the Virginia State Board of Education.
Learn more at sacredheartva.org, or by calling 540-662-7177.
First Presbyterian Weekday School accredited
First Presbyterian Weekday School, a local early learning center, achieved Accreditation with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Accreditation is a five-year cycle that requires early learning centers to maintain best practice as set forth by NAEYC within 10 standards and more than 300 individual criteria. This is the fourth time the school has been accredited for a total of 20 years.
The Weekday School has been in continuous service for over 72 years in Winchester and is housed in First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The program welcomes children 6 weeks to 5 years old and focuses primarily on individual development, while furthering growth through play, discovery, and interaction with others.
The Weekday School will be registering students for the 2020-2021 school year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 (returning families) and Feb. 11 (new families). If you would like to visit the school and learn more about the curriculum, contact the director, Christen Johnson at wds@fpcwinc.org.
JWHS Key Club fundraiser
Members of the James Wood High School Key Club are conducting their annual club fundraiser. Members are selling Value Cards, discount cards to local restaurants and fast food sites. They are $10 each and are valid from now until Feb. 1, 2021. They can be used over and over again throughout the year. To purchase cards, contact any JW Key Club member or Mrs. Coffelt (coffeltk@fcpsk12.net).
