WINCHESTER — School Board members say they’re getting lowballed by City Council on their budget proposal and a bum rap from Mayor David Smith about budget negotiations.
"Winchester Public Schools proposed a sound, responsible and transparent budget," board member Michael Birchenough said at Monday's board meeting.
Birchenough said fully funding the budget would allow school employees to get raises, making it easier for them to deal with the scarcity of affordable housing in Winchester. Council members, who approved a city budget on Tuesday night, had discussed increasing Winchester's 6% meals tax by 0.5 percent, which would have increased the city taxpayers' allocation to the school budget by $500,000. Birchenough said it was a price worth paying. But the budget approved by council did not include a meals tax increase.
Birchenough also blasted Smith's letter to the editor in Monday's edition of The Winchester Star. The letter was a response to two Open Forum columns in The Star by WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. In a May 14 column, Van Heukelum noted Councilor Les Veach, R-1st Ward, misinterpreted a budget line when he said administrators were getting a nearly 15% annual pay hike. The increase will go to nurses, psychologists and special education teachers.
In a May 21 column, Van Heukelum responded to Smith's comment at a council meeting that the board should "make do" with what council allocates. Van Heukelum noted council allocations increased 3.5% between 2009 and this year compared to 59% from the state. Meanwhile, local funding for Frederick County Public Schools increased 49% during the same time period.
Smith wrote that council chose not to raise taxes because "things were difficult enough for our residents." He also wrote that Van Heukelum made excuses to get out of a joint board-council meeting before the budget presentation. He said Van Heukelum was falsely portraying council members as "the bad guys" and the council was denied the "basic courtesy" of a dialogue and shared information.
But Birchenough accused Smith of being disingenuous.
"I've never been offered a meeting of any sort," he said. "If there's been an offer I would have liked to have known about it."
Board member Elyus Wallace said he was frustrated by the council's stance. He said the money sought was an investment in students because it made it more likely the school division could retain good staff. Wallace said Smith's lack of transparency accusation "shakes me to my core." He said he and other board members regularly speak with their council counterparts and he accused Smith of political grandstanding.
"They knew what the ask was. They knew what was coming," he said. "To use political gain or to say things that look good in the paper to win elections is not the right thing. It does have consequences."
In March, the board approved a $105 million proposed budget. It includes a $66.1 million general operating funding for daily operations.
City Manager Daniel C. Hoffman's approximately $100 million budget proposal includes $32 million for the school division. That's $1 million more than was allocated for the current school budget, but $900,000 less than what the board sought.
Van Heukelum said if council approved Hoffman's budget, the board will reduce proposed pay increases. Where the cuts will occur hasn't been determined, but it could mean the 7% Cost-of-Living Allowance the board sought for all employees may be reduced. The school budget will be amended at the board's June 13 or June 27 meeting, depending on when WPS learns how much state money it's getting.
In March, Van Heukelum said the board had a collaborative approach with council. But in an interview on Monday, he said Smith's contention that board members ducked the council was false. Van Heukelum said the board has never met with the council before the budget presentation since he was hired in 2015.
"We had talked about it in the spring of this year, but by the time it was a topic of conversation, we were already done with our budget," Van Heukelum said, adding that a joint meeting is scheduled for June 28.
Smith on Tuesday said he and Hoffman sought a meeting with Van Heukelum "on several occasions" before the budget presentation "and if he didn't tell the school board, that's on him."
"It's not political grandstanding. The facts are the facts. The school board should be having meetings with council prior to their presentation so that we can come to some type of agreement," he said. "We can't rubber stamp everything they put in front of us."
