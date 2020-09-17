WINCHESTER — As contract negotiations continue between Valley Health System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, area school division officials worry that their employees could be hit with significant out-of-network costs if an agreement cannot be reached.
Doug Joyner, director of human resources for Winchester Public Schools, said the division remains hopeful that Valley Health and Anthem will strike a deal before Dec. 31, when the current four-year contract expires.
"We are concerned for our employees, especially with the uncertainties presented by a pandemic, having to face the possibility of higher costs and complexity of health care," Joyner said. "Our health insurance and health care is absolutely critical to the well-being of our personal and professional families."
The contract situation was discussed at a Winchester School Board meeting earlier this week.
In addition to Winchester Public Schools, school divisions in Frederick County and Clarke County also use Anthem for their employee health insurance.
A total of 2,533 employees in the three school divisions have health insurance through Anthem — 501 in Winchester Public Schools, 1,851 in Frederick County Public Schools and 192 in Clarke County Public Schools.
Earlier this month, Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said contract negotiations with Anthem were at an impasse regarding rates and Valley Health's rate of reimbursement.
Valley Health is a regional health care provider that operates Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals. Anthem is one of the area's largest health insurance providers. If the two entities fail to renew their contract, Valley Health would not be in-network with Anthem, which would impact about 40,000 patients, a Valley Health official has said.
Nantz said the current contract with Anthem accounts for about 20% of Valley Health's business. The contract covers all of Valley Health's facilities and all of Anthem's products and services.
Valley Health has been notifying patients who would be affected via letter. "We want you to prepare for the possibility that Valley Health will no longer be in-network with Anthem beginning January 1, 2021," the letter states.
The letter adds that Valley Health will continue "working in good faith to reach a solution."
Scott Golden, director of corporate communications for Anthem, said earlier this month that the health insurer is hopeful a deal can be reached. "While we would like to keep Valley Health in our care provider network, we cannot agree to the rate increases they are currently asking for, which would make health care costs in the Winchester area some of the highest in Virginia."
Joyner said if an agreement is not reached, Winchester Public Schools would consider looking for a different insurance provider. This process, he said, would happen in the spring, "after providing Anthem with the appropriate notice as per our agreement."
"We will work proactively to develop as many options as possible for affordability and effectiveness," he added.
Even if an agreement is reached, Joyner said health insurance costs and premiums will likely continue to increase.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said, "It is frustrating to be in this position." The school division and Clarke County government participate with the same health insurance provider. He said division officials have discussed different health insurance options for several years but have stayed with Anthem.
Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, said, "At this time, it's premature to speculate on how the school division may respond should an agreement between Valley Health and Anthem not be reached."
He added that the negotiations are out of the school division's control.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation and are committed to keeping our employees informed of any changes which may impact the healthcare plans currently offered by the school division," Edwards said.
In its letter, Valley Health encourages patients to "contact Anthem at the number listed on the back of your insurance card to ask Anthem to work with Valley Health caregivers to protect your in-network access to the care you need and deserve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.