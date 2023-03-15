Last month, the Frederick County School Board resolved to launch a countywide rezoning for its 12 elementary schools to address overcrowding issues, especially at Jordan Springs Elementary.
But the board's Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday recommended that the full board pursue a smaller study, which would take three to four months, before committing to a comprehensive rezoning process.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer said the "truncated version" would analyze all schools, attendance zones and housing development patterns in the county to see if a comprehensive rezoning would actually help ease overcrowding. If it's determined that it would, the board could move forward with the effort, which would cost approximately $80,000.
Matthew Cropper of Cropper GIS Consulting isn't sure a comprehensive rezoning would help.
"It seems like you could be moving overcrowding situations from one school to another," Cropper told the committee. "I think Jordan Springs needs relief immediately. My recommendation is to take a look at the zones and developing some options internally, and that can done for a lot lesser cost, and not getting into the full community engagement process."
Cropper, who previously assisted the school district on redrawing attendance zones, has developed a preliminary map.
"One of the things I noticed was a lot of clustering of overcrowding. So in the southern part of the county, you have everything from 103 percent to 108 percent overcapacity. I look at schools adjacent to that. What kind of relief could be provided? If you look at adjacent schools, Orchard View [Elementary] for example, is already at 96% and Evendale is at 88%," Cropper said.
Cropper continued, "If you look at the available space in this area, there is not enough space to bring all of these schools below 100 percent, another of my concerns if I look at the schools in relation to the boundaries. The solution would be a challenge, just given the location of the communities."
He noted that the county's overcapacity schools tend to be farther away from schools with available capacity. Overall, the 19 schools in the division are at 95% capacity, which might limit the usefulness of a comprehensive rezoning in terms of overcrowding relief.
The Winchester-Frederick County metropolitan area has been Virginia's fastest-growing metro area since 2020, according to demographers from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center
But Cropper believes there are opportunities to address overcrowding at Jordan Springs Elementary in the short term.
Located in Stephenson in northeastern Frederick County, Jordan Springs is the county's newest elementary school. It opened with 437 students in August of 2020. It now has 589 students, making it at 118% capacity. The problem is particularly pressing because the division runs the risk of losing classroom-reduction Title 1 funding — roughly $800,000 — if guidelines for teacher-to-student ratios are not met.
In February, the board tabled a decision on how to address the school's capacity issues for a month. It will address the issue again at its meeting on Tuesday night. One solution involves adding modular classrooms.
Hummer and Jordan Springs Principal Justin Raymond have recommended adding modulars with a long-term plan to expand the building by eight classrooms for an estimated $9.5 million. The cost to use modular classrooms over a three-year period is approximately $600,000.
Modular classrooms are a familiar sight across the division: there are now 45 at various schools.
"I don't know that I can support additional modulars at this time," School Board member Brandon Monk told the committee.
The board faces a March 30 deadline to order six modular classrooms so they could be installed before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
School Board member Miles Adkins noted the Frederick County Board of Supervisors would have to allocate funds to expand Jordan Springs.
In April of 2017, one of the conditions agreed upon for the county to fund construction of Jordan Springs was that the Board of Supervisors would not be "asked to appropriate any additional capital funding for the facility for a minimum of 15 years."
"My concern is we put the modulars in there, and then we don't get to funding to expand the school — and now we are stuck with the modulars forever," said Adkins. "Right now, I hesitate to say it, but I would be in favor of putting the modulars up. But there are a lot of ifs there. The Board of Supervisors said, what, that they aren't going to do anything for 15 years. I see them sticking to their guns on that."
Jordan Springs, located next to the fast-growing Snowden Bridge subdivision, was built for $27 million with 25 classrooms. The building is smaller than initially planned by the School Board. The size adjustment was made when the Board of Supervisors allocated $1.5 million less than what was requested by school officials to build the school.
