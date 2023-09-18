Local school divisions are making plans for growth and improvement after reviewing their most recent state Standards of Learning (SOL) scores.
Statewide results from the 2022-23 school year showed a continued decline in math and reading scores, according to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
While school divisions across Virginia are still recovering from pandemic learning loss, the VDOE says one of the biggest factors impacting scores was chronic absenteeism, which describes any student who misses at least 18 days of school (about 10% of the academic year). Statewide, students who were chronically absent scored 18% lower in reading and 25% lower in math than students with regular attendance, the VDOE reported.
In response to the concerning statewide scores, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the All In VA program, which will distribute $418 million among Virginia school divisions for flexible use. The state’s recommendation is that divisions put 70% toward high-dose tutoring, 20% toward the Virginia Literacy Act implementation and 10% toward chronic absenteeism response. The VDOE will carry out a statewide attendance campaign, #AttendanceMattersVA, in an effort to combat chronic absenteeism. Youngkin is urging divisions to have high intensity tutoring programs up and running by Oct. 16.
School officials in Frederick County, Winchester and Clarke County have provided insights on what their scores represent, and how they plan on moving forward.
Frederick County Public Schools
In FCPS, overall SOL pass rates were down in two categories and unchanged in two categories. The reading pass rate was 66%, down from 69%; the writing pass rate was 61%, down from 67%; the history and social sciences pass rate was unchanged at 66%; and the math pass rate was unchanged at 60%.
Seventeen of the division’s 19 schools were accredited. Frederick County Middle and Redbud Run Elementary schools were accredited with conditions, meaning that at least one of their school quality indicators was at a Level Three, putting it below state standards. Redbud Run received a Level Three indicator in science, while Frederick County Middle received Level Three indicators in science, English and math.
“Keep in mind, our SOL scores are just one indicator of measuring the success of our students,” said FCPS Superintendent George Hummer. “And we have a lot of great students here in Frederick County. We have a lot of great staff that are working hard. But I think you can see from those scores, there are some areas that we need to improve upon.”
Due to the division’s large size — FCPS has about 13,700 students — Hummer said it’s difficult to accurately state that chronic absenteeism is a division-wide issue. Instead, he said the issue impacts each school differently.
According to the Virginia School Quality Profiles, eight of the county’s 19 schools — Indian Hollow Elementary, Middletown Elementary, Stonewall Elementary, Robert E. Aylor Middle, James Wood Middle, James Wood High, Millbrook High and Sherando High — received a Level Two indicator in the chronic absenteeism category, which means their numbers are near the state standard or improving. All other FCPS schools are operating at or above the state standard for school attendance. During the 2022-23 school year, 14.9% of the division’s student population was chronically absent.
“We only want to focus on the positives of coming to school,” Hummer said. “We want to be more proactive in making sure that we’re working with our families, working with our students, showing the importance of coming to school, providing those incentives of learning and making these environments rigorous and conducive for students to be successful. ... So looking at our scores ... I don’t think you could look at that whole score and say it’s an issue across the division. I think it’s individualized for every school, and we work with the principal to make sure we’re showing the importance of coming to school in a timely fashion.”
Hummer said the same about the pandemic’s impact on the division as a whole, saying that each school is affected differently.
“We’re two years removed from it and I know the community, as well as some stakeholders, are still being impacted by the pandemic. I think we all are in some form or fashion,” he said. “But we’re moving forward and we’re resilient. ... Our staff and our students and our parents were, they’re amazing. They’re incredible. They’re working hard, and we’ve overcome a lot. We’ve been through a lot. If you look back and see what we’ve been through it, it was a tough time for all of us. So sure, we are seeing that impact.”
Hummer added that students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students and English Language Learners (ELL) are populations that, based on their SOL scores, need added attention and resources to improve academically. These subgroups were also chronically absent at a higher rate than FCPS’s total population.
“We’re still seeing that those scores are not where they need to be,” Hummer said, adding that could possibly be linked to pandemic-related school closures. “But is there a way to truly link it to that? I think that’s going to be difficult. But regardless ... no matter what the score is, if a student is under a certain score, we’re not going to say, ‘Well, because this, that and the other.’ We’re going to work with that student, give them the resources they need and our teachers are going to put that effort in because we’re in this for all students.”
In terms of next steps, Hummer said the division will be relying a lot on school principals, calling them “masters in knowing each of their students and each of their needs.” He said that each principal will be working with administration on a school improvement plan that focuses on strengthening each individual school’s weaker areas.
“So we’re going to be relying on our principals to share with us what they need and then allocate those resources,” he said.
FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelo added that the division already has many resources available for students who need support, and that the new state-level funds will only add to those resources.
“We’ve been supporting our students, we’ve had extra money for really the entire post-pandemic time period,” Angelo said. “We have, you know, this just came out (the SOL scores), so we have definitely taken a deep dive into what was really a very thorough and well-defined description of what the expectations are, and then we’re working with principals to determine what does that look like within their schools and how can they best support their students.”
These enhanced resources may look like increased tutoring opportunities, additional staffing or training. Hummer said that this, too, will differ based on each school’s needs.
“We’ve always had tutoring available,” Hummer said, adding that if principals say they need more, they will get it. “It’s not that all of a sudden we’re going to start tutoring and all of a sudden we’re going to start efforts. It’s always been happening. It’s just nice to have additional monies available, if we do get that money, and taking a look at what that looks like.”
Winchester Public Schools
In WPS, scores were down in three of the four categories and unchanged in one category: the reading pass rate was 59%, down from 62%; the writing pass rate was 62%, down from 66%; the history and social sciences pass rate was 57%, down from 62%; and the math pass rate was unchanged at 58%. Six of WPS’s seven schools were accredited, and Daniel Morgan Middle School was accredited with conditions due to a Level Three indicator in English.
“We’re always fighting this narrative that our teachers are doing a bad, bad job,” said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, “when a third of our kids don’t speak English, you know, and then three-fourths come from homes in poverty. And so those are just additional challenges that, you know, we love our kids, and we’re going to work with them and challenge them and teach them but, you know, Frederick (County) doesn’t have those challenges to the same extent. Loudoun (County) certainly doesn’t have those challenges, et cetera. So when we grow our kids from point A to point B, we’re working our tails off.”
According to Virginia School Quality Profiles, 61.3% of WPS’s approximately 4,000 students are economically disadvantaged, which means they are eligible for free and reduced-cost meals, receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), are eligible for Medicaid or are a migrant or experiencing homelessness, and 30.6% of the division’s students are ELL. For comparison, statewide statistics show that 44.1% of all students in Virginia are economically disadvantaged, while 13.7% are ELL.
Van Heukelum said that when it comes to issues of pandemic learning loss and chronic absenteeism, these subgroups are hit especially hard.
“Both COVID and chronic absenteeism disproportionately affected low-income, minority communities. And so we are a low-income, minority community,” he said.
During the 2022-23 school year, 21.7% of the division’s students was chronically absent. Students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students had a higher rate of chronic absenteeism than WPS’s total population. ELL students were chronically absent at a slightly lower rate than the overall average.
There were other groups which Van Heukelum said struggled as well.
“You can see how significantly below others we are with two or more races. We have dug into that, we’ve done focus groups. ... We don’t know why. Right, it’s one thing to be a little off, but we’re a lot off. We don’t have a lot of multiracial students. I think it’s like 7%. So it’s not a big population, but it’s enough that we should ask the question, you know, why? Why are our students of two races or more doing worse than others of the same?” he asked.
Multiracial WPS students had a 48% pass rate in reading and a 51% pass rate in math. This is compared to the division’s overall pass rates of 59% in reading and 58% in math. In Frederick County, multiracial students had a reading pass rate of 62% and a math pass rate of 54%. Multiracial students in Clarke County had a reading pass rate of 71% and a math pass rate of 53%. Statewide, 77% of multiracial students passed the reading SOL and 73% passed the math SOL.
There were bright spots in the data as well. Frederick Douglass Elementary, John Kerr Elementary and Garland R. Quarles Elementary schools received Level One indicators in all categories, which means they’re performing at or above the state’s standards. John Handley High School was named a Best High School by U.S. News & World Report based on criteria which includes its SOL scores.
In terms of moving forward, Van Heukelum said he’s ready to dive into Youngkin’s initiatives.
“We’re going all in,” he said. “I’m going to hitch my wagon to him on that. He’s given us more money. The only way to close gaps is to add more time and more intensity. So if we just do school, seven hours a day like we’ve always done, then these kids are just going to, you know, they’re going to learn, they’re going to get better over time, but we’re not going to, we’re not going to close or recover what they lost. So we have to do mandatory after-school programming where, I’m sorry, you’re below grade level and you’re in seventh grade and you can’t read. You have to come to school from three to 4:30. Too bad, so sad. Like, we care about you so much that we’re going to require you to go to school more.”
Van Heukelum said he thinks parents will be supportive of these efforts, as the division plans to provide resources such as transportation to make it possible. In addition to after-school tutoring, he wants to implement a longer, more intense summer school for kids who need it.
“If you don’t pass your SOL, you’ve got to go to summer school,” Van Heukelum said. “Because it’s so important for you to learn how to read, and this is about your life. And so if we don’t fix this now, you’re screwed. I mean, literally,” he said, adding that there are also talks of a spring break intensive program.
The division will present its official plans in October.
Clarke County Public Schools
In CCPS, overall pass rates were down in three categories and up in one category. The reading pass rate was 71%, down from 74%; the writing pass rate was 76%, up from 67%; the history and social sciences pass rate was 67%, down from 68%; and the math pass rate was 63%, down from 69%. All four Clarke County Schools were accredited.
CCPS Assistant Superintendent Cathy Seal said the division monitored test scores as they came in so school officials could be better equipped to tackle the challenges they revealed when the school year started in August.
“We were really looking at raw data back in the spring at the end of the testing cycle, and then we looked at trends, concerns, areas of improvement and then that was a big part of our summer admin retreat, where principals took a deep dive into the data and then presented to the admin team as a whole, their school improvement plan for the year focused on those key points,” she said.
During the 2022-23 school year, 22.2% of CCPS’s slightly more than 1,800 students was chronically absent, according to Virginia School Quality Profiles. Seal said that chronic absenteeism is a big part of what the division hopes to tackle and improve this year.
“We are still, of course, trying to focus on learning loss that has occurred, but the bigger issue that we’re really trying to bring to the forefront this year is attendance,” said Seal. “... We’re really trying to be proactive and take a much more individualized student approach to encourage daily attendance.”
Last school year, CCPS switched to an eight-period day at the middle and secondary levels to combat learning loss due to absenteeism, Seal said. Before, students were sometimes only having certain classes once a week. Having daily classes helps keep them better apprised of what’s happening in the classroom.
This year, Jessica Nail, CCPS director of curriculum and instruction, will be working with families on attendance intervention plans in hopes of identifying reasons behind individual students’ chronic absenteeism, and figuring out ways to move forward that are conducive for each family.
“We really want to have kids in school all day every day, and remove any barriers that might be there that’s getting, that’s keeping them home,” Nail said. “So our first step would be having an intervention meeting to talk with parents, students, you know, having the counselors, any resources that might need to be available at the table. What is the root cause of why your child is not coming to school? What boundaries are there, and what supports can we put in place to help, kind of, bridge the gap to get them here? So we’re going to start with an intervention meeting with all stakeholders at the table, including the students because their voice is very important.”
Seal also said that student subgroups, like those with disabilities, economic disadvantages and ELL, were shown to be particularly struggling. Students with disabilities had an overall reading pass rate of 39% and a math pass rate of 33%. Economically disadvantaged students has a reading pass rate of 51% and a math pass rate of 44%. ELL students had a reading pass rate of 35% and a math pass rate of 31%. In comparison, Clarke County’s overall reading pass rate was 71%, and the overall math pass rate was 63%. All three of these groups were more chronically absent than the overall division population.
To combat this, CCPS is aiming to take a similar, holistic approach to ensure that each student’s needs are being met.
“The governor’s plan ... that he discussed was focusing on the high yield tutors, the attendance initiative and then also additional reading support for the implementation of the Literacy Act. And we’ve been very cognizant with our extra money to make it last as long as it could to provide additional intervention services in our buildings,” Seal said. “So within our buildings, we have a math interventionist and a reading interventionist who, kind of well, [act as] adjunct staff members, really, to provide an extra dose of intervention or remediation throughout the student’s day when it fits in with their schedule.”
Seal said that including students in their improvement plans, whether that be in terms of attendance, academic performance or both, is the biggest part of CCPS’s upcoming efforts to strengthen its schools.
“I think the real shift for us has been more student voices because we want students to be at the table, expressing what they need, but then also much more deeply involved in that individual goal setting because they have to buy in,” she said.
She added that “as an educator, you have to remain hopeful. You have to be hopeful every day that you come into the classroom. I think COVID taught us all a lot of things, and it taught one in particular, is to do things differently. So I think, as an educative educator division, we’re learning that things can be done differently, and that they have to be done differently to meet the challenges that students and families currently have. You know, like Jessica (Nail) was talking about with attendance. Punitive doesn’t work. Getting a nasty letter in the mail, or a nasty phone call from the principal, isn’t going to be the thing that makes a difference. We’ve got to figure out the real barrier to the problem and then work as a team to address it.”
