WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools wants to use $4,264,552 in surplus funds from fiscal year 2021 to buy 19 new school buses and for six school maintenance projects.
The county’s School Board unanimously approved the recommendations on Tuesday night, and they will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
FCPS Executive Director of Finance Patty Camery the surplus funds are the result of $1,287,571 in state sales tax revenue, savings in payroll expenditures of $2,189,227, and savings in school and departmental budgets of $787,754.
Following is a breakdown on how the funds would be spent (a difference of slightly more than $3,400 would need to be paid by the division):
HVAC heat pump replacement at Sherando High School — $850,000
Skylight replacement at Middletown Elementary School — $100,000
Front and rear entry door replacements at Sherando High School — $118,030
Roof replacement at School Board office — $500,000
HVAC replacement at transportation administration building — $484,850
HVAC replacement at transportation maintenance building — $315,150
19 school buses — $1.9 million
School officials are seeking the new buses to replace older buses in the division’s fleet. Of the 256 buses, 49 are 16 to 20 years old and 46 are more than 20 years old. The average lifespan of a school bus is 12 to 15 years, according to FCPS. That means 37% of the division’s fleet is operating past its expected lifespan.
