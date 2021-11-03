With the nation closely watching Election Day in Virginia on Tuesday because of the close gubernatorial race, local voters discussed with The Winchester Star who they voted for governor and why.
Paul LaRock, a 32-year-old government IT contractor who voted at the Senseny Road School in Frederick County's Shawnee District, voted for Republican Glenn A. Youngkin. Youngkin, a political newcomer, is the former co-chief executive officer of the Carlyle Group, a $293 billion global investment firm.
Youngkin's position on school issues was among the reasons LaRock voted for him, including not allowing transgender children to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. In May, the Youngkin campaign seized on an incident where a 15-year-old "gender fluid" boy sexually assaulted a girl in a Loudoun County high school bathroom. The girl said they previously had consensual sexual encounters. The boy, who has a pending sexual assault charge against him at another Loudoun County school, was convicted in juvenile court of sexual assault on Oct. 25, according to The Washington Post.
The issue resonates with LaRock — the son of Del. David LaRock, R-Hamilton — who said it's a privacy issue and that people should use the bathroom of the sex they were born as.
"It's pretty clear cut how we're made," said Paul LaRock. "In my opinion, it's pretending to be something that we're really not. I'm a fan of keeping things in the traditional, Christian perspective."
School issues were also important to Youngkin supporter Ross Slater, a 69-year-old retired electronics technician who voted at the Senseny Road School. He said he's opposed to Black Lives Matter and supports Youngkin's call for censoring school discussions of contemporary and historical racism in America and banning some books about racism in America.
"I feel sorry for all the people who have children in schools now and what's being taught," said Slater, who said he favors restricting some books and discussions.
McAuliffe supporters included Christopher Monroe, a 48-year-old social worker who voted at John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester's First Ward. Monroe, who said he's a "staunch Democrat," said McAuliffe did a "great job" as governor from 2014-18. He said McAuliffe was more likely than Youngkin to support funding programs that help homeless people obtain housing. Monroe said he was also concerned about Republican-mandated voter restrictions around the country.
"I'm really concerned that we're going to lose our democracy. Jan. 6 was terrifying," Monroe said. "They know they can't win by traditional means anymore. The demographics are shifting so much that they're running out of voters."
Paul Hill, a 35-year-old doctor and father of two young children who voted at John Kerr, said school mask mandates — which McAuliffe supports and Youngkin opposes — was a main reason he voted for McAuliffe. McAuliffe supporter Steven Berkenkemper, a 32-year-old photographer and father of three young children who voted at John Kerr, called Youngkin's mask policy "reckless."
"No offense to Republicans, but their tribal mindset is misaligned with science and reality," Berkenkemper said. "I see where Texas and Florida have gone over the last couple of years and I just want to avoid Virginia being in that situation."
President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points in the November election, causing Youngkin to distance himself from Trump. But Rebecca Weaver, a 49-year-old registered nurse and Stephenson resident, said Trump was a primary reason she voted for Youngkin. She and her husband Timothy Weaver, a 63-year-old RN, said Trump's anti-abortion and pro-gun policies were among the reasons they voted for Youngkin.
"I know a lot of people are Trump haters, but I am not. I think Trump did a great job and I like that [Youngkin] supports some of the same agendas Trump did," said Rebecca Weaver, who voted at Stonewall Elementary School in the Stonewall District. "I want somebody who's for the people, not for their own agenda."
Youngkin's lack of governing experience is a plus to Randi Williams, a 26-year-old registered nurse and Berryville resident who voted at the Clarke County Recreation Center in the county's Russell District. "We need a new set of eyes, a new set of ears," she said.
But Charles H. Reed, a 74-year-old Berryville resident and retired IT worker, said McAuliffe did a good job as governor. Reed, who is Black, was forced to attend segregated schools growing up in Winchester. He said he worries about Republican voter suppression efforts disproportionately affecting African-Americans, the majority of whom have traditionally voted Democratic.
"Just general fairness across the board. He'll do a better job than Glenn Youngkin," said Reed, who voted at the center. "We're approaching leveling the playing field. That's important, especially for my grandchildren. They should not have to experience the same things that I did."
