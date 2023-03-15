WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has asked City Council for $35.4 million in funding for fiscal year 2024, a $3.2 million increase from the $32 million council appropriated to the school system for the current fiscal year.
"It's the largest request we've made of City Council in my tenure," Van Heukelum said, attributing the requested increase to inflation, a 10% rise in insurance costs and proposed salary hikes.
Also at council's meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Dan Hoffman proposed that council advertise a real estate tax rate of 93 cents for FY24, which begins July 1. That's the same rate as the current fiscal year but, coupled with recent citywide reassessments that raised residential real estate values by an average of 30%, would result in significantly higher real estate tax bills.
For example, a home valued last year at $300,000 is now assessed at $390,000. Based on the 93-cent rate, last year's real estate tax bill for that house would have been $2,790, but this year's would be $3,627.
Winchester Public Schools is hoping to tap into some of those potentially increased revenues to offset inflationary expenses and give raises to all system employees.
Van Heukelum said the proposed school budget for FY24 would give all workers a 5% pay raise, but teachers would receive an additional 2% salary hike on top of the 5% increase. If the raises remain as proposed, the starting salary for a teacher in Winchester, effective when the new fiscal year begins on July 1, would be $51,681, which is a $10,281 increase over the $41,400 starting salary offered five years ago.
"That's consistent with our region, with Frederick County, with Clarke County," Van Heukelum said before adding that Virginia's state legislature is currently encouraging significantly higher pay for teachers throughout the commonwealth.
"I'm glad you're giving extra to the teachers," Councilor Les Veach said. "They're on the front line, so to speak."
It remains to be seen if Winchester Public Schools will receive the full $35.4 million in local funding because City Council could adjust that amount as it prepares the city's overall operating budget for FY24.
The local funding amount could also be affected by how much money the state gives the city school system. Van Heukelum said he hopes to know that figure within the next few weeks, possibly by April 1.
Prior to Tuesday's council meeting, Hoffman prepared three local funding proposals for the school system. His suggested allocations, depending on City Council's preference, were $34,750,000 (a $2,750,000 increase from FY23), $35 million (a $3 million increase) and $35.2 million (a $3.2 million increase).
All of those amounts are based on Hoffman's suggestion of keeping the city's current real estate tax rate of 93 cents, a notion that did not sit well with most council members Tuesday night.
By law, Winchester must advertise a "not to exceed" real estate tax rate as part of its annual budget process. Once the "not to exceed" rate is advertised, council cannot approve a higher tax rate but it can choose a lower one when it votes on the measure April 25.
The 93-cent rate generated $33.1 million in real estate taxes in FY23. To bring in the same amount of money following the city's recent property reassessments, the rate could be lowered to 74 cents per each $100 of assessed value.
However, Hoffman said inflation has driven up the city's expenditures to their highest levels in history. For that reason, he wants to maintain the 93-cent rate, which, due to the higher reassessments, would bring in a projected $42.1 million in real estate taxes for FY24.
"What shouldn't be lost in the conversation for this budget and future budgets is the significant amount of expenses that will be hitting the city in the next five to 10 years," Hoffman said.
However, City Council members suggested the dramatic increase in real estate tax bills may be difficult for many people to bear because they, too, are being impacted by a local inflation rate of 6½%.
"I think every one of us are actually thinking of something lower [than a 93-cent real estate tax rate], but we're looking to see what that needs to be," Councilor Phillip Milstead said.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said the city will have to tighten its belt in order to keep the real estate tax rate as low as possible. As the FY24 budget is being developed, councilors should "focus on the things that are really 'must haves' and not really the 'nice to haves,'" he said.
Mayor David Smith made a motion to consider a 90-cent real estate tax rate.
"I can't support that," Veach said. "I think it's sending the wrong message to the citizens."
"I would not support anything unless its closer to 87 [cents per $100 of assessed real estate value]," Councilor Emily Windle said. "I still think that's being excessive."
Councilor Richard Bell said council shouldn't advertise a "not to exceed" real estate tax rate of less than 93 cents because the panel has not yet seen the budgetary needs of local government departments. To pick another figure without knowing how it could impact the overall budget, he said, would be arbitrary.
"I think we can get to something lower during the budget process," Bell said.
Council President Kim Herbstritt supported advertising the "not to exceed" real estate tax rate of 90 cents, but said Hoffman should return to a future meeting with budget options based on rates of 90 cents, 87 cents and 83 cents.
Herbstritt's suggestions were approved in a party-line 5-4 vote, with council's five Democrats — Herbstritt, Bell, Smith, Milstead and John Hill — supporting her proposal and its four Republicans — Sullivan, Windle, Veach and Kathy Tagnesi — standing in opposition.
The 90-cent "not to exceed" rate will be formally advertised on March 25, and a final vote is scheduled for April 25. The city's FY24 budget is expected to be adopted one month later, on May 23.
With the looming prospect of significantly higher real estate bills, Hoffman on Tuesday also proposed adjusting the annual cap on how much real estate tax relief is available for people who are elderly and/or disabled. The higher cap would allow for greater tax discounts for city property owners who qualify for the program.
Council will vote on the tax relief proposal at its next meeting on March 28. Also, once the FY24 budget is approved, Hoffman said he may adjust the thresholds of the relief program so more people could qualify for discounted bills.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Held a discussion regarding Winchester's new stormwater utility, which was recently approved by City Council to generate funds for the maintenance and improvement of the city's stormwater drainage system. Council has not yet decided how much property owners will pay per month for the utility, but the option that was forwarded for further consideration on a 7-2 vote was for 22 cents per every 50 square feet of impervious surfaces. (An impervious surface is something that prevents rainwater from seeping directly into the ground, such as an asphalt driveway or concrete patio.) Based on the 22-cent rate, someone who owns a residential property with 3,200 square feet of impervious surfaces would pay $14.08 per month starting Jan. 1. Council will initiate formal consideration of the stormwater utility rate at its March 28 business meeting. The two councilors who opposed the 22-cent rate on Tuesday were Veach and Windle.
- Unanimously approved Winchester's 2022 Annual Action Plan for the use of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is expected be used for the rehabilitation and historic preservation of a property in the North End that the city hopes to convert into a community center. Hoffman said details about potentially acquiring the property are currently confidential because it is privately owned. However, during council's discussion of the action plan, he mentioned the city hopes to restore Elks Lodge 458 at 414 N. Kent St., which is currently classified as blighted, and turn it into a community center.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to vacate and sell for $3.50 per square foot a 0.28-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane, and to vacate and sell for $7.50 per square foot a 0.22-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 128 Weems Lane, to Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Winchester. The conveyances are expected to be incorporated into a proposed 126-unit apartment complex that may be built on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Weems Lane.
- Unanimously agreed to continue until May 9 consideration of an ordinance that would declare a fire-damaged brick building at 137 S. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall, as blighted and subject to legal action. Council agreed to postpone a vote on the ordinance after learning the property owner, Dual Cousins LLC, recently started work to secure and improve the site.
- Unanimously agreed to allow Winchester to serve as a pass-through agent for the allocation of $400,000 in state funds to the TFC Poultry processing facility at 801 N. Kent St.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to reduce the size of the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board from nine members to five.
- Unanimously agreed to postpone a discussion on potential updates to Winchester's planned unit development requirements and regulations because, by the time the issue came up on the agenda, council's meeting and work session had been taking place for nearly four hours.
- Met in executive session for 12 minutes to seek legal advice regarding Rouss Fire Company and a pending sale of Ward Plaza. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle, Phillip Milstead and Les Veach.
