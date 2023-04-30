WINCHESTER — Revalee Mayfield spent Thursday evening sampling delicacies from all around the world.
"There's chicken tacos over there, Mexican chips and guac over there," the 8-year-old Winchester girl said while pointing to the assortment of international cuisines served during Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School's Global Festival.
When pressed to pick her favorite food, Revalee paused for a moment before pointing to a nearby table filled with cookies, brownies, pastries and other desserts.
"I like that," the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart second grader said with a smile.
The Winchester elementary school's once-annual Global Festival returned for its 10th iteration last week after being sidelined for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We used to call it Culture Night but, since we are a global school, we're now calling it our Global Festival," Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Principal Lisa Pluska said. "Our ESOL team — teachers that teach students English as their second language — partnered up with our PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) and planned this whole thing."
Parents, staff and volunteers brought in food from countries in Europe, South America, Africa and more for the students to sample. In between bites, kids could also enjoy face painting, a photo booth, a book fair, a scavenger hunt and musical performances in multiple languages, including sign language, from the preschoolers through fourth graders that attend Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
PTO President Elizabeth Dame said more than 10 countries are represented by the school's student body, exemplifying how Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart, as Pluska said, is truly a global school.
English as a Second Language teacher Lucy Santos said about 150 of the school's 434 students are currently learning to read, write and speak English.
"We just got a newcomer today from Cuba," Santos said on Thursday. "Kids that don't have any knowledge of English yet, we call them newcomers."
To help students understand the various cultures of their classmates, they were invited to sample dozens of dishes from around the world. As they filled their bellies, kids learned more about the various countries from where the food originated through information displays, books, toys and games that were set up alongside most of the dishes.
Following the two months of planning required to pull off Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School's first post-pandemic Global Festival, Santos said she was thrilled with the large turnout and engaging activities offered to the students and their parents.
"We are overexcited with everything," she said.
Kindergartner Michaela Warr said she loved everything about the festival, but when asked to pick her favorite thing, she said: "My family."
