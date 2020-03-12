WINCHESTER — As school divisions and universities in the state begin to close their doors to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, local school divisions are scrambling to make plans if they need to close as well.
Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties are all dedicating a day this month for teachers and staff to prepare to teach online instead of face-to-face in the event of a long-term closure. They also advise parents to develop a childcare plan in case schools need to close.
As of Thursday afternoon, here's what else is known about the area public school's plans:
Winchester Public Schools
"Parents should be prepared for school closing," Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said Thursday.
Although classes have not been canceled in Winchester, Van Heukelum said the division is deliberating as to when and if schools will need to close. "We're not there yet," he said.
The third quarter instructional period ends today, and students were already scheduled to be out of school Monday for a teacher planning day. Teachers will now use Monday to plan virtual classes should students and staff be prohibited to enter school buildings, he said.
All overnight field trips have been canceled through the end of the school year, which is scheduled to end May 29. Day field trips will be reviewed on a case by case basis, he said.
About 68% of students in Winchester Public Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Van Heukelum said the division is looking into ways to provide food to students who rely on meals provided by their school.
One possibility, he said, is that the division could package food and use school buses to drop off meals at street corners for families to pick up.
Van Heukelum also said he could not confirm Thursday if a Handley High School teacher has returned to the school after the teacher was sent home March 7 due to concerns that he or she was exposed to the coronavirus. Van Heukelum said in a letter to families on Sunday night that the individual was not sick and did not exhibit any symptoms on Friday. He or she is also not under quarantine.
Because of medical privacy laws, it is not known if the teacher has been tested for the coronavirus.
Clarke County Public Schools
Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he sent out a letter to families Wednesday evening announcing that students will have the day off on Monday so that teachers can prepare for holding virtual classes should the school buildings be closed.
Bishop said he is watching what other school divisions and universities are doing as well as holding at least daily conversations with the local health departments.
Bishop hopes to give parents notice if he calls for a school closure, he said, but with the quick developments in the spread of coronavirus it's hard to know if that will be doable.
"The biggest thing about this whole virus is if we're to close and have a period of social distancing that really needs to apply to our entire community," Bishop said.
That means large gatherings such as Parks and Recreation events should close down and possibly churches should cancel in-person services, he said.
"This is not a decision I would make in a silo," he added.
As the division holds conversations about possible school closures and shifting to virtual learning, Bishop said CCPS is planning to work with students without internet by possibly mailing them schoolwork. The division is also considering how to feed the 23% of its student population who receive free or reduced meals at school. They're devising how to prepare those meals as well as if the food would be delivered or if there would be a pickup location, he said.
The SATs scheduled to take place at Clarke County High School on Saturday have also been canceled. A tentative make-up date is March 28.
Frederick County Public Schools
As of Thursday, Frederick schools will remain open through March 19. Students will have the day off on March 20 while teachers and staff work to plan and receive training on how to facilitate online learning, Frederick Superintendent David Sovine announced in a Thursday letter.
The division is also considering how to instruct students who may not have access to Internet.
"After consulting with local health officials this morning, we have determined there is presently no need to alter our regular school schedule or after school extracurricular activities, including athletic events," Sovine said.
All overnight and out-of-state field trips through April 30 are canceled for Frederick students and staff. Other field trips are subject to cancellation by school principals.
"I strongly recommend that all parents develop a plan for their families should schools have to close for an extended period of time. Developing childcare and other plans now will be helpful in the event school closures become necessary," Sovine said.
Shenandoah University in Winchester announced Wednesday it will shift its face-to-face classes on campus to online beginning Monday through March 30. The university said it will reevaluate whether to continue classes by March 27.
There are 17 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Thursday, although no cases are known to be in Winchester or Frederick and Clarke counties.
