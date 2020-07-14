BERRYVILLE — Almost half of Clarke County's COVID-19 relief funds eventually may go toward helping the school division cope with the pandemic.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal government established a $150-billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to help localities nationwide pay pandemic control costs. Clarke recently received $1,275,451 from the fund. An unofficial budget for that money, prepared by county officials, makes $1.01 million directly available to cover the county's expenses and puts the remaining $265,451 into contingency.
"These numbers are not set in stone," said County Administrator Chris Boies. "It's just a rough (spending) plan," he said, and money can be shifted around as needed.
The budget reserves $500,000 — or 49½ percent — of the $1.01 million for the schools.
Monday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee informally decided to recommend to the full panel that almost $36,663 from the budget be appropriated to cover expenses already incurred. That amount includes $8,263 for the schools, largely to pay for face masks and cleaning supplies recently purchased, documents show.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop is asking for another $147,000 to cover more COVID-19 expenses. Some of the money would go toward food service and transportation costs incurred this summer. Yet most would go toward expenses for the upcoming school year. Those include developing "hot spots" for students lacking internet service as well as purchasing 200 Chromebooks for elementary students who need them to learn online, automated hand-washing stations for elementary schools, personal protective equipment, sanitizing supplies and infrared thermometers.
The Finance Committee indicated it will recommend those expenses be covered, too.
Boies said, though, he is concerned that the schools will incur many more expenses to protect students and staff from illness, hence the large amount reserved in the budget.
"With the (state) restrictions that have been placed on schools (planning to reopen for the fall semester), the social distancing they're going to have to do, it's going to be hard for them to operate efficiently," he said.
The budget reserves $150,000 to cover expenses incurred by the county's emergency services department, plus $100,000 for economic development. Boies said the intent for the latter money is to establish a fund to help small businesses hit hard by economic effects of the pandemic. "But we haven't yet worked out all of the details," he said.
Other $100,000 allocations are reserved to pay for a study of the county's broadband needs (see related story) and establish a day-care program, if that is determined worthwhile.
"As we send kids back to school," Boies said, indications are "they're going to be going to school only for 2-3 days per week." As a result, day care may be needed for students whose parents work, including teachers and other school employees who will work five days a week, he said.
Plans are to send home a survey about parents' needs, and one of the questions will concern day care, he added.
Also, $50,000 is reserved to cover general government expenses, and $10,000 is reserved to cover Berryville's expenses, related to containing COVID-19's spread.
The $36,663 recommended for approval so far includes $18,860 and $6,129, respectively, for those purposes, including masks and cleaning supplies.
Boies said the $265,451 in contingency can be used if another major coronavirus outbreak affects Clarke County and no assistance funds are provided then.
Any relief funds that go unused will be returned to the state, through which the federal dollars were channeled, Boies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.