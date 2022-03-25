WINCHESTER — Nearly 30 people spoke at a public hearing Wednesday night on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ proposed budget for fiscal 2023.
The budget has been advertised as $557 million. However, since there is an overlap among various funds, the actual amount proposed to be spent is $425,572,905, an increase of $54.3 million from the current budget of $371,235,492. No real estate tax increase is included in the FY 23 budget proposal. But it does call for a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment for county government staff, an expense of $4.5 million.
County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer said that of the approximately $425.8 million budget, 63% ($270 million) is for Frederick County Public Schools, 17% goes toward public safety and 20% funds all other departments — including public works, the regional landfill, parks and recreation and Winchester Regional Airport.
The most significant components of the proposed budget are $232.5 million for the general operating fund — a $22.8 million increase from the current $209.7 million — and $219.5 million for the school operating fund, which represents a $24.6 million increase from the current $194.97 million.
Leigh Ann Sweeney, the Lord Fairfax Health District administrator, urged the supervisors to give the local health department more than the $436,439 the department has received in the past few years. She said the past fiscal year was “very challenging” for the local health department due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties retaining and compensating staff.
On behalf of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association’s Northern Virginia Chapter, Bryan Smith recommended the supervisors provide a 5% COLA.
“For too long, the public safety sector of Frederick County has been behind in recruiting and retaining qualified applicants,” Smith said. “Frederick County has been a training ground for the agencies surrounding it and it’s because employees can be paid substantially more in jurisdictions that are not very far from here to do the exact same job.”
John Wright, president of the Frederick County Professional Firefighters Association,urged the supervisors to make public safety a “top priority” when crafting the budget. He said the county had a record number of EMS transports, motor vehicle crashes, structure fires and other fire-related responses in 2021. He encouraged the board to fund all eight fire and rescue positions requested by county Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak.
“The current daily staffing is inadequate to keep up with the increased demand,” Wright said. “Additionally, current staffing levels failed to meet industry standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency and is a significant threat to public safety and the safety of your firefighters.”
Many parents and people affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools urged the supervisors to fully fund the school division’s budget. At previous meetings, some supervisors floated the idea of reducing the school budget after accusing school officials of not providing enough financial transparency in their budget proposals. Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber had suggested cutting $60 million from the school budget.
“The recent threats by some board members to cut school funding are detrimental to our community and completely against the idea that we are stronger when we support each other,” said Shawnee District resident Kristen Hepner. “Cuts of $60 million would be disastrous and threaten our most vulnerable — our children. Please explain how you expect to see improvement in schools when your cuts would result in larger class sizes, fewer electives, and extra curriculars, more behavioral problems and overcrowded rooms and a loss of state funds?”
Hepner accused some supervisors of holding the education of children “hostage” and said they were threatening the community’s future.
“How can you in good conscience vote to jeopardize the education of the almost 14,000 students in Frederick County Public Schools? We can all agree there is no room for politics in public education,” Hepner said. “Just as we expect our teachers to keep their politics out of the classroom, I encourage you to keep your petty politics out of this decision-making.”
Several people criticized the supervisors for suggesting that some county funds be diverted to fund alternatives to public education such as homeschooling and private schools. They said most families — especially families that are low-income or single-parent — can’t make homeschooling work and need free, public education.
Back Creek District resident Sonia Marfatia-Goode said FCPS Superintendent David Sovine provided a “needs-based budget” and argued that he knows better than the supervisors what is best for the school division.
But Red Bud District resident Steven Cuthrell urged the supervisors to bring “choice to the county” regarding education and said Mountain View Christian Academy could be expanded.
“In this world, no two families are the same,” Cuthrell said. “And as such, our needs will vary. The idea of having one school system to fit all families is just not practical, whether it be religious beliefs, moral beliefs, academic standards, gender identity support, or even just disagreements with various administrators over their schools. The fact remains that no one school can fit all of these goals for all families.”
Opequon District resident Amy Williams said she opposed using taxpayer dollars to fund non-public education choices, saying that private schools are not required to certify teachers or provide special needs classes.
“Mountain View may do it, but not all are required for that,” Williams said. “So why are we giving public taxpayer money to schools that do not provide opportunities for all our students? That means students with disabilities too.”
Also at the meeting, Graber again denied mouthing the word “shhead” to School Board member Brian Hester during a joint meeting of the two boards on March 10. Instead, Graber claims he mouthed “what a jerk.”
At the March 10 meeting, which revolved around the school budget, Graber and Hester had a few tense exchanges. Graber grilled school officials over numerous budget-related issues, and Hester frequently interjected. At one point, Graber became frustrated and mouthed something inaudible. A few minutes later, School Board member Ellen White said it was necessary to call the session to order because Graber had mouthed a profanity at Hester. At that point, Graber left the meeting abruptly. Hester said afterward that Graber “definitely” mouthed “shhead” while looking at him.
On Wednesday night, Graber replayed video segments of the joint work session and pointed out numerous times when Hester interrupted him. Finally, when it came to the part of the video where he mouthed something inaudible, a few audience members giggled and yelled, “We saw it,” before Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. silenced them by yelling, “That’s enough!”
After Graber finished playing the video, he said he wanted to clarify what he said.
“I mouthed ‘what a jerk.’ What a jerk it is for somebody to interrupt somebody 16 times while they’re speaking,” Graber said. “It is most inappropriate. It is rude. It is underhanded. And I don’t think anyone appreciates being interrupted in a period of conversation 16 times while someone else has the floor.”
Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells was the last board member to speak at the meeting and told the audience he was supportive of the school budget.
“I do want to state, so you will know where I stand on these issues,” Wells said. “And that is that I do support the budget as advertised in the newspaper. And I do support the School Board’s request for full funding for public schools in Frederick County.”
The supervisors are expected to vote on the budget on April 13.
