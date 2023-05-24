WINCHESTER — After making a last-minute change to boost funding for Winchester Public Schools, a divided City Council on Tuesday night approved Winchester's $113,470,000 operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
That figure represents a 6.7% increase from the current budget, which, following a series of adjustments over the year to account for revenue and expenditure changes, is $105,813,700.
Before council voted on the FY24 budget during its business meeting in Rouss City Hall, City Manager Dan Hoffman surprised the panel by saying a grant was recently awarded to Winchester by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services providing approximately $68,000 to fund a public safety position the city thought it would have to pay for itself in the coming fiscal year. As a result, about $68,000 was freed up to fund another item of council's choosing.
Councilor Richard Bell asked if this money could be used to fully fund the FY24 budget appropriation requested in March by Winchester Public Schools.
The school system sought approximately $35.2 million in FY24 funding from council — an increase of $3.2 million from fiscal year 2023 — but the budget proposed by Hoffman capped the increase at $3 million. As a result, the school system was expected to receive a total of $35,039,102 from the city.
To fully fund the originally requested $3.2 million increase, Winchester Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet said council would have to come up with $188,233. If the $68,000 freed up by the Criminal Justice Services grant was applied to the schools, she said council would still have to allocate $120,233 to make up the difference.
Bell suggested the $120,233 be culled from the proposed $250,000 designated in the budget to address blighted properties in the city.
"If council wants to be a little less aggressive this year, if your priorities are to take some from blight and put it toward schools, that's the will of council," Hoffman said. "We can work with that."
He added that Winchester still has some federal funding remaining from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations given to the city over the past two years to help offset expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that money could be used for blight mitigation, lessening the severity of a $120,233 budget cut.
"In this particular fiscal year, we would not be hamstrung in addressing blight because we still have some of that federal money," Hoffman said. "There's no blight acquisition or project that I think would be unduly harmed."
Bell made a formal motion to approve the $113,470,000 operating budget for FY24 with the modifications that would fully fund Winchester Public Schools' requested appropriation.
"This will be the first time that I can remember us trying to fully fund the schools," Mayor David Smith said while seconding the motion. "I'm happy that many of us here are supportive of making sure that we keep our qualified teachers."
"I will definitely support it," added Councilor Kathy Tagnesi.
Councilor John Hill asked if any additional or unexpected revenues received during FY24 could be allocated toward blight mitigation to help make up for the $120,233 funding reduction.
Hoffman said that would be possible if a majority of council approves the appropriation when presented.
"The budget is a living document," he said. "If, during the course of this fiscal year or any future fiscal year, we see an opportunity to address blight ... and it requires funds, I would come to council and ask for your direction and guidance."
Even though councilors seemed pleased with the ability to fully fund the school system's FY24 request, some were still dismayed the city's overall operating budget was based on a real estate tax rate change they did not support.
The city's real estate tax rate for FY24 will be 83 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value, which is significantly lower than the current 93-cent rate. However, due to recent property reassessments that increased Winchester's property values by 30%, the majority of the city's home and business owners will be paying hundreds of dollars more in real estate taxes in the new fiscal year.
"I fully support fully funding the teachers," Councilor Les Veach said. "Unfortunately, with this budget including what I would call an unreasonable tax rate, I won't be able to support the budget as presented."
Council's five Democrats — Bell, Smith, Hill, Phillip Milstead and Kim Herbstritt — as well as one of its four Republicans, Tagnesi, voted in favor of the FY24 budget, while Republicans Veach and Corey Sullivan stood in opposition. Republican Councilor Emily Windle did not attend the meeting because she was home caring for her daughter, who was born last week.
In addition to the school funding, Winchester's FY24 budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for all city staff.
The proposed Winchester Public Schools budget for FY24 would also give school employees a 5% pay raise, but teachers would receive an additional 2% salary hike on top of the 5% increase. If the raises remain as proposed, the starting salary for a teacher in Winchester, effective when the new fiscal year begins on July 1, would be $51,681, which is a $10,281 increase over the $41,400 starting salary offered five years ago.
Now that City Council has locked in its $113,470,000 operating budget for FY24 and determined how much money to give the school system, the Winchester School Board has to cast a final vote on its proposed $70.5 million budget for the new fiscal year. The board is scheduled to make any last-minute adjustments to its spending plan during a work session on June 12, followed by a formal vote at its business meeting on June 26 — just five days before the new fiscal year begins.
