BERRYVILLE — At least 100 trout raised by Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) students are to be released into Spout Run by the end of this academic year.
Spout Run is a tributary of the Shenandoah River that flows near the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood.
Boyce Elementary School is in the process of releasing more than 50 trout. More than 50 fish already have been released by D.G. Cooley Elementary School and the Fisheries and Wildlife Management class at Clarke County High School, information provided to the Clarke County School Board shows.
The trout releases are part of the Bay Watershed Education & Training (B-WET) program, a joint project of the school division and the Blandy Experimental Farm with help from the Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited.
B-WET helps students explore local and global environmental issues, identify actions to address those issues and learn how to protect and restore watersheds and water-related ecosystems, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The government agency provided the schools a $305,000 grant over three years to fund the program.
Because of COVID-19, trout-raising activities had to be “drastically changed” this year to accommodate social distancing and disinfection requirements, Instructional Specialist Yvonne Rivera recently told the School Board. Activities that previously had taken place at Blandy either were done in the schools or online, she said.
“Even in the midst of a pandemic, students from grades K-12 have benefited from the partnership” between the division and Blandy, said Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
In other matters, the board learned that:
• The Clarke County Education Foundation recently approved $45,500 in STEM and Classroom Impact grants.
Bishop said the grants are in addition to scholarships to be awarded during the upcoming Senior Awards presentation, as well as the COVID Impact Grants made available to teachers earlier this year.
Grant recipients were not disclosed.
• Natalie Dobry, the high school’s career coach, has received the Virginia Community College System’s Outstanding Leadership Award.
Dobry does an outstanding job of serving students, Bishop said, through her expertise with both college and career readiness activities.
• This year’s annual Worlds of Work career exploration program for seventh-graders has been canceled due to pandemic-related concerns.
“There might be some limited opportunities for career exploration to occur virtually,” said Bishop.
• Retiring employees will be recognized during the board’s June 21 meeting.
