WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board and City Council are several hundred thousand dollars away from agreeing on how much money council should contribute to the school system for the 2021-22 academic year.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told council at its work session Tuesday night that he wants the city to fund $31,600,406 of the school system's proposed $90,316,214 budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. That's $1,196,558 more than the $30,403,848 council contributed to the system's current budget.
City Manager Dan Hoffman has already prepared two draft operating budgets for the city in FY22, one for $90,390,000 and the other for $93,020,000. The lower budget amount, which is based on reducing the city's existing real estate tax rate from 93 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value to 89 cents per each $100 of value, includes $30,803,848 for the schools — a $400,000 increase from FY21 but $796,558 less than the school division wants. The higher budget amount, based on the current 93-cent real estate tax rate, would provide $31,103,848 for the schools — a $700,000 increase from FY21 but $496,558 shy of the system's current request.
The city budget built on the 93-cent rate would require city property owners to pay more in real estate taxes. That's because recent property reassessments increased the overall value of Winchester's land and buildings to the point where the city could lower its real estate tax rate to 89 cents and still collect as much in FY22 as it did in FY21.
Van Heukelum's $31,600,406 funding request for the upcoming academic year includes a 5% pay raise for school employees — 4% for a cost-of-living increase paired with another 1% hike to make the system's salaries more competitive with neighboring school systems.
"This budget gets us where we need to be in order to continue 'learning for all, whatever it takes,'" Winchester School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson-Holman told council, quoting the school system's motto. "One of the hallmarks of any community is its public school system."
The School Board will not know how much money City Council will allocate to the system for another two months. Council will hold a first reading of the proposed 93-cent real estate tax rate on April 13, then vote on the measure on April 27. The adopted tax rate, be it 93 cents or 89 cents, will then be incorporated into Hoffman's final budget proposal, which will be the subject of a public hearing and vote at council's meeting on May 25. After that occurs, the School Board will have to decide which programs and initiatives it will fund in FY22 with whatever money the city contributes.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that specifies when taxes should stop being assessed on buildings that are destroyed or damaged due to circumstances beyond owners’ control.
- Unanimously agreed to continue until April 13 a proposed ordinance amendment that would authorize the city to charge fees for right-of-way permits. Fees would range from zero to $100.
- Voted 8-1 to forward a proposed resolution updating the charters that spell out the power and authority given to council's four committees — Finance, Public Safety, Boards and Commissions, and Planning and Economic Development. Councilor Les Veach opposed the measure due to language that would allow any of the three-member committees to kill a proposal before it can be considered by all nine council members.
- Unanimously agreed to forward proposed administrative changes designed to improve the flow of council meetings.
- Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow for former Winchester Treasurer Walter H. “Skeeter” Knee, who died on March 13 at the age of 85.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint Daniel Kelly to a three-year term on the Old Town Advancement Commission, expiring March 22, 2024.
- Unanimously agreed to reappoint Dan Whitacre to a five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals, expiring March 22, 2026.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
