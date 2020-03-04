School officials in the region are monitoring information from federal, state and local health agencies about the coronavirus.
"It's important to be judicious and assertive, but not overreact," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said, adding that any virus-related closures in WPS will be based on mandates from the governor or the Virginia Department of Health.
In the meantime, city school officials plan to educate students on the importance of frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of germs. Hard surfaces in Winchester schools are being sanitized regularly, and custodians have been given more and newer cleaning supplies as a precautionary measure. Other area schools divisions have also enhanced their classroom cleaning efforts.
If the virus results in long-term school closures, officials are discussing the possibility of using virtual learning tools such as Google Classroom — a free web service that allows students and teachers to communicate online — to continue academic instruction.
Van Heukelum said WPS is in the "baby stages" of mapping out a plan for grades 6-12 to use Google Classroom in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said students who live in areas of the county with poor internet service might need to have their assignments mailed to them, as Google Chrome is reliant on the internet.
While it's premature to speculate about the impact of long-term closures, it could mean using remaining snow days or extending the school year to make up the lost instructional time, Bishop said. Van Heukelum mentioned lengthening the school day or holding classes on Saturdays as other possibilities. On the other hand, state officials might be more lenient about making up lost classroom time if an outbreak occurs, Van Heukelum said.
"In many ways, this is not a lot different from the flu," said Bishop, noting that as many as 10% of CCPS students have been absent this year with flu-related sicknesses.
Warren and Shenandoah County public schools recently sent out letters to parents regarding the coronavirus. The letters stressed students would be more likely to be impacted by influenza than the coronavirus.
“If there was a local outbreak, the health department would provide additional direction to the schools,” Shenandoah County Superintendent Mark Johnston said. “We've been reminding everyone of ways to minimize risk, which are the same as the flu. We are striving not to create unnecessary anxiety since currently flu is a much, much bigger risk, and the risk minimization is the same as the flu."
Melissa Topey from the Northern Virginia Daily contributed information to this article.
