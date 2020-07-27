Handley’s golf team began out-of-season workouts on June 25 back when Virginia was in Phase II, and ever since then athletic programs from each of the five local high schools have been finding their way back to doing organized workouts with their teammates in some capacity.
But on Monday, the Virginia High School League made it official that it will be several months before any high school athlete suits up for an official competition for their school. Some details could change, but the VHSL’s condensed-season model has winter sports starting in December, fall sports starting in February and spring sports starting in April.
The VHSL is expected to release details about Phase III workout guidelines this week, perhaps as early as today. Regardless of what those guidelines say, area activities coordinators were already thinking about making adjustments to their out-of-season workout regimens.
Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe said with the competition season so far away, the Warriors plan on moving away from sport-specific training. School starts Aug. 31 in Frederick County.
“I talked with some of our head coaches [Monday], and we’re looking at when school starts, putting into play a non-sports specific training program run by as many coaches as want to participate in it,” said Barbe, who added he already has coaches working on the plan. “Do that for a couple months, late October reevaluate and see where we are. Does it look like we’re really going to be firing things up in December, or are we not?
“We can’t be training kids to be in game shape in August and September when we know no one’s going to play anything until January or February. We’re going to maybe change some things from a training perspective. If and when we think we’re within five or six weeks of actually starting up a real specific sports season, then we’ll go back to some traditional open gyms and offseason workouts like we’ve done before.”
Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said he’s already spoken with Millbrook principal Joanne Altendorf and trainer Bekah Rader about plans for the future, and will soon talk to his head coaches.
James Wood CSA Craig Woshner said there will be a lot of things to work out with out-of-season practice plans. Frederick County, for example, will be using a hybrid-learning plan that includes two days of in-school instruction to begin the year.
“There’s a lot of logistics as far as space,” Woshner said. “There’s a lot of questions about, ‘Do you only have workouts that are actually in the school building that day, or do you allow other students who were home that day to come into workouts?’ There are a lot of logistics we need to work through yet.
“Our kids need something. It’s been five months now since we’ve been able to offer them anything. I think our athletes are craving some sort of direction, some coaching, even though they know they’re not going to be playing games for quite a while. It’s difficult for kids to maintain doing workouts on their own for this [long] amount of time.”
Woshner can see that problem with James Wood’s cross country team.
“In cross country, I know for a fact there a lot of kids who have not been doing much since we shut down in March,” Woshner said. “You can say it’s their fault for not doing it. But it’s hard for parents who are working to monitor their kids, it’s hard for kids to be motivated when they’re at home by themselves.”
Woshner said the main thing is keeping athletes safe.
“This is the third week we’ve been doing offseason workouts,” Woshner said. “We haven’t had any [COVID-19] cases. I think the modifications we’ve put in place and the restrictions, they’re working. Our turnout’s been good. As long as we can maintain that safe record, I’d like to expand what we’re doing.”
Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs said he wants to give his athletes as many opportunities to train as possible before sports start up again in December.
“Any sports that wants to do out-of-season workouts is going to have the capability to do it for the kids,” Childs said. “We’re going to do everything possible for our kids. We’re going to give them the opportunity to get stronger, better and a chance to do things, because a lot of kids haven’t had that for a while.”
